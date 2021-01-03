Joplin Municipal Court
• Ronald S. Davis, 43, Wentworth, was fined $483 for failure to display license plates, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Larry D. Walker, 63, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Corinne K. Cole, 51, Joplin, was fined $213 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ronald S. Patterson, 46, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.
• Mary L. Johnson, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Christopher L. Carter, 26, Joplin, was fined $106 for pedestrians crossing roadways.
• Tameka M. Hutchison, 27, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny and assaults.
• Kayla D. Pipes, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to stop.
• Tori L. Crisenberry, 24, Webb City, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Molly R. Hughes, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for trespassing and resisting lawful detention.
• Kelsey C. Lamb, 32, Joplin, was fined $188 for trespassing.
• Justin A. Wise, 37, Springfield, was fined $188 for resisting an officer.
• Hervin Alfons, 25, Neosho, was fined $388 for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.