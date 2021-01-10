Joplin Municipal Court
• Billy G. Rowe, 63, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Nicklaus S. Garren, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Clifton P. Bycroft, 28, Joplin, was fined $681 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hunter C. Green, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for loitering on closed parking lots.
• Georgia D. Sauerwin, 31, Lamar, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Eric D. McDonald, 16, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for failure to stop.
• Troy J. Lear, 50, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Geneva N. Gage, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• James P. Valle, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Dallas W. Hall, 39, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Michael Kiespert, 46, Joplin, was fined $469 for trespassing and larceny.
• Cole B. Storie, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James E. Weible, 56, Joplin, was fined $182 for driving without a license.
• Tracey Y. Latham, 58, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Lane C. Moudy, 44, Pierce City, was fined $142 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Mary M. Conley, 47, Sarcoxie, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Quincy C. Wells, 41, Joplin, was fined $188 for misuse of the emergency telephone system.
• Christopher M. Sams, 36, Joplin, was fined $602 for domestic assault and resisting an officer.
• Kyleigh A. Snyder, 30, Commerce, Okla., was fined $200 for larceny.
• Wayne J. Fick, 56, Joplin, was fined $531 for domestic assault.
• Walter L. Henry, 42, Joplin, was fined $431 for vandalism.
• Lindsay A. Lucas, 38, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Kimberly L. Tipton, 30, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Candida R. Hudson, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• John K. Conney, 51, Joplin, was fined $200 for resisting lawful detention.
• Justin L. Spencer, 31, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jill E. Walkinshaw, 60, Joplin, was fined $238 for larceny.
• Joshua R. Whaley, 38, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $338 for larceny and resisting lawful detention.
