Joplin Municipal Court
• Cynthia S. Harmon, 51, Joplin, was fined $388 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to display license plates.
• Matthew A. Campbell, 38, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Linda J. Page, 34, Joplin, was fined $402 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without license plates and driving without a license.
• Michael J. Robinson, 61, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William M. Jones, 23, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Stephanie D. Bittick, 39, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kimberly R. Maynard, 40, Joplin, was fined $692 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Conner J. Garvin, 18, Carthage, was fined $648 for careless driving, trespassing, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a motorcycle license.
• Brianna N. Bradley, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Benjamin B. Blair, 37, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Christopher T. Fidler, 40, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to yield.
• Matthew S. McMaster, 22, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $142 for wrong way on a one-way street.
• Shawna M. Wagner, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Bonnie L. Wakeley, 74, Carl Junction, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Curtis R. Jordan, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Keith W. Walker, 29, Joplin, was fined $342 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Ronald D. Wheeler, 37, Carthage, was fined $882 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Margaret S. Stricklin, 74, Galena, Kan., was fined $181 for following too closely.
• Richard L. Pogue, 70, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Marsha L. Harris, 47, White, Ga., was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Leah R. Blankenship, 51, Webb City, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Donald W. Sikes Jr., 44, Leadwood, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Richard R. Copher, 51, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Phyllis A. Pennington, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Linda J. Page, 34, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Corinne K. Cole, 49, Joplin, was fined $356 for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Toshia L. Breedlove, 30, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Joseph R. Blinzler, 42, Joplin, was fined $281 for littering and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Baylen J. Ash, 20, Joplin, was fined $206 for pedestrians walking along roadways.
• Sarah D. Soto, 33, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Lamont C. Johnson, 43, New York City, N.Y., was fined $281 for speeding.
• Robert N. Williams, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Romlus Ioanis, 47, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Christopher J. Newberry, 31, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jonathan R. Myers, 30, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Kentrell M. Rogers, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• Tammy L. Samuels, 50, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Brandon L. Worthey, 38, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Cory M. Prevost, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Annjelica M. Blood, 23, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaults.
• Christopher S. Bacon, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Brittany J. Ellis, 21, Reeds, was fined $1,012 for driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Jesse W. Lee, 46, Leavenworth, Kan., was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Tyler C. Fields, 26, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Prentiece Hackett, 54, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Johanna K. Donahue, 32, Joplin, was fined $675 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Paul E. McHorney, 37, Galena, Kan., was fined $692 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to provide identification.
• Joseph A. Venturella, 39, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $706 for driving while intoxicated.
• John K. Conney, 49, Joplin, was fined $412 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Danielle N. Carpino, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael S. Richardson, 51, Boise, Idaho, was fined $300 for disturbing the peace.
• Jaelan D. Davis, 24, Barlett, Tenn., was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Linda M. Culp Albano, 52, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Dominque L. Romero, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Richard M. Swilley, 46, Webb City, was fined $200 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nickie R. Starbuck, 41, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification.
• Chayann S. Perez, 29, Webb City, was fined $150 for failure to display license plates.
• Justin R. Patton, 28, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Earl L. Spillman Jr., 49, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael R. Haines, 28, Carthage, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Richard L. Daugherty, 64, Neosho, was fined $201 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Khanh H. Nguyen, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Joshua B. Floor, 18, Asbury, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jami L. Wright, 34, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny.
• Richard E. Johnson, 46, Goodman, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Ronald J. Deloney, 25, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua D. Reynolds, 42, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nicole D. Dunn, 23, Joplin, was fined $487 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Bambi L. Bucklew, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Denise L. Patton, 29, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Anel Gutierrez, 34, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Melissa A. Barker, 37, Webb City, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Richard A. Turpin, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Alexandra K. Hedrick, 20, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jared A. Sharkey, 19, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Joseph D. Hall, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Thomas A. Powell, 55, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Richard W. Morris, 59, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Boston Dowd, 18, Anderson, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Melissa L. Colson, 50, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
