Joplin Municipal Court
• Joseph G. Hutton Jr., 28, Williston, N.D., was fined $178 for larceny.
• Alexis D. Dombroski, 24, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jonathan E. Drowns, 50, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ayanna M. Russell, 20, St. Louis, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jonathan D. Inniss, 21, Joplin, was fined $426 for driving without license plates and failure to display license plates.
• Sharon A. Tresemer, 65, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James A. Dietz, 46, Gardner, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Justin R. Copeland, 28, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Travis R. Jones, 38, Neosho, was fined $374 for vandalism.
• John S. Ingalls, 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Everett J. Victery, 43, Joplin, was fined $166 for failure to display license plates.
• Sandra K. Downs, 56, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Keith A. Stephenson II, 16, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brian'a M. Lewis, 28, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Christopher T. Burkhart, 29, Neosho, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Lisa M. Stevens, 38, Oronogo, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sierra D. Shoemaker, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Lucas J. Sarakinis, 38, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Salman A. Montazar, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lacheole D. Glaze, 36, Joplin, was fined $356 for trespassing and resisting lawful detention.
• Clayton J. Andren, 58, Joplin, was fined $156 for vandalism.
• Pierre Young, 55, Wichita, Kan., was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Karina A. Hayward, 26, Joplin, was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• James M. Tucker, 42, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Robert C. French, 42, Miami, Okla., was fined $391 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to stop.
• Alyssa D. Place, 25, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Sasha R. Wilson, 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael W. Grant, 45, Joplin, was fined $156 for disturbing the peace.
• Joseph M. West Jr., 35, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jerry L. McKinzie Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Christopher S. Strader, 27, Joplin, was fined $276 for following too closely.
• Robert M. Holley, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Jeremy W. White, 43, Neosho, was fined $142 for following too closely.
• Mary L. Martin, 55, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Felicia D. Robinson, 33, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Amanda S. Pope-Bresse, 40, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• William G. Lasater Jr., 46, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $276 for careless driving.
• Rebecca R. Muncy, 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for improper lane usage.
• Tarra L. Horine, 36, Joplin, was fined $131 for sale of alcoholic beverages to intoxicated people.
• Alyssa D. Place, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Jeffrey M. Malley, 33, Carl Junction, was fined $603 for larceny, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kindall B. McKee, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Markus W. Gulley Jr., 37, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Mandy L. Spilman, 43, Webb City, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lezlye-Mae V. Hendricks, 23, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carl D. Moore, 29, Joplin, was fined $200 for larceny and resisting an officer.
• Robert D. Stevens, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Kristal L. Slaughter, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Jerry B. Tate, 57, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Ronald D. Wheeler, 37, Carthage, was fined $1,526 for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob W. Posey, 28, Joplin, was fined $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John W. Calentine, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Kyle E. Metz, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Candida R. Hudson, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Devyn I. Robinson, 37, Joplin, was fined $631 for vandalism.
• Thomas E. Harris, 41, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Alexander J. Bachert, 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Stephanie N. Himmelsbach, 35, Joplin, was fined $131 for vandalism.
• Derrick W. Perry, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Roger D. Bridendolph, 49, Commerce, Okla., was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Robert W. Olson, 43, Asbury, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Amanda Moss, 39, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Misty D. Harris, 39, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Bobby A. Gonzalez, 36, Carthage, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Peter F. Gilbreth, 51, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Jordan O. Garrett, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shelly D. Miller, 39, Sheldon, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Raul A. Gonzalez, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Larry P. Reynolds Jr., 34, Joplin, was fined $462 for larceny.
• Robert C. Ames, 65, Cuba, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William R. Matteson, 25, Webb City, was fined $756 for driving while intoxicated.
• Kyla R. Allen, 37, Joplin, was fined $406 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Samantha C. Brown, 22, Carthage, was fined $450 for lighting equipment and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Allison N. Jones-Corwin, 20, Carthage, was fined $412 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and seat-belt regulations.
• Gary L. Simonds, 35, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Amanda J. Spradlin, 36, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Ruby J. Shaffer, 29, Oronogo, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert W. Wilson, 34, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification.
• Rick D. Pounds, 52, Joplin, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph E. James, 27, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rogelio D. Tellez, 51, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Dylan G. Ward, 26, Webb City, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Jacob B. Lind, 28, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Joseph R. Kern, 46, Joplin, was fined $181 or driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael E. Harris Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Carla M. Destefano, 46, Joplin, was fined $156 for disturbing the peace.
• Quantae L. Myers, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Jody L. Rowland Jr., 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Donald E. Sluder, 50, Webb City, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Tiffany Erskin, 35, Carthage, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Brandy A. Jackson, 40, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Lillian M. Butler, 53, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael L. Livingston, 60, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Jessie A. Wood, 33, Joplin, was fined $425 for trespassing, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darrell D. Osborne, 54, Joplin, was fined $256 for larceny.
• Justin E. Cozart, 35, Webb City, was fined $281 for possession of certain weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Roxanna M. Davis, 42, Carterville, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• D'Artagnian S. J. Johnson, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Trevor G. Robbins, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Terri L. Fagan, 55, Neosho, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James A. Stephenson, 64, Oronogo, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• John R. Sherman, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Harry E. Allen Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
