Joplin Municipal Court

• Joseph G. Hutton Jr., 28, Williston, N.D., was fined $178 for larceny.

• Alexis D. Dombroski, 24, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Jonathan E. Drowns, 50, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Ayanna M. Russell, 20, St. Louis, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jonathan D. Inniss, 21, Joplin, was fined $426 for driving without license plates and failure to display license plates.

• Sharon A. Tresemer, 65, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• James A. Dietz, 46, Gardner, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Justin R. Copeland, 28, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Travis R. Jones, 38, Neosho, was fined $374 for vandalism.

• John S. Ingalls, 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Everett J. Victery, 43, Joplin, was fined $166 for failure to display license plates.

• Sandra K. Downs, 56, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Keith A. Stephenson II, 16, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Brian'a M. Lewis, 28, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Christopher T. Burkhart, 29, Neosho, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Lisa M. Stevens, 38, Oronogo, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Sierra D. Shoemaker, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Lucas J. Sarakinis, 38, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.

• Salman A. Montazar, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Lacheole D. Glaze, 36, Joplin, was fined $356 for trespassing and resisting lawful detention.

• Clayton J. Andren, 58, Joplin, was fined $156 for vandalism.

• Pierre Young, 55, Wichita, Kan., was fined $206 for trespassing.

• Karina A. Hayward, 26, Joplin, was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• James M. Tucker, 42, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Robert C. French, 42, Miami, Okla., was fined $391 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to stop.

• Alyssa D. Place, 25, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.

• Sasha R. Wilson, 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Michael W. Grant, 45, Joplin, was fined $156 for disturbing the peace.

• Joseph M. West Jr., 35, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Jerry L. McKinzie Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Christopher S. Strader, 27, Joplin, was fined $276 for following too closely.

• Robert M. Holley, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Jeremy W. White, 43, Neosho, was fined $142 for following too closely.

• Mary L. Martin, 55, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Felicia D. Robinson, 33, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.

• Amanda S. Pope-Bresse, 40, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• William G. Lasater Jr., 46, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $276 for careless driving.

• Rebecca R. Muncy, 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for improper lane usage.

• Tarra L. Horine, 36, Joplin, was fined $131 for sale of alcoholic beverages to intoxicated people.

• Alyssa D. Place, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Jeffrey M. Malley, 33, Carl Junction, was fined $603 for larceny, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kindall B. McKee, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Markus W. Gulley Jr., 37, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.

• Mandy L. Spilman, 43, Webb City, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Lezlye-Mae V. Hendricks, 23, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Carl D. Moore, 29, Joplin, was fined $200 for larceny and resisting an officer.

• Robert D. Stevens, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.

• Kristal L. Slaughter, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Jerry B. Tate, 57, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.

• Ronald D. Wheeler, 37, Carthage, was fined $1,526 for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jacob W. Posey, 28, Joplin, was fined $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• John W. Calentine, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.

• Kyle E. Metz, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Candida R. Hudson, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.

• Devyn I. Robinson, 37, Joplin, was fined $631 for vandalism.

• Thomas E. Harris, 41, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.

• Alexander J. Bachert, 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Stephanie N. Himmelsbach, 35, Joplin, was fined $131 for vandalism.

• Derrick W. Perry, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Roger D. Bridendolph, 49, Commerce, Okla., was fined $181 for resisting an officer.

• Robert W. Olson, 43, Asbury, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Amanda Moss, 39, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.

• Misty D. Harris, 39, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Bobby A. Gonzalez, 36, Carthage, was fined $331 for larceny.

• Peter F. Gilbreth, 51, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.

• Jordan O. Garrett, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Shelly D. Miller, 39, Sheldon, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Raul A. Gonzalez, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Larry P. Reynolds Jr., 34, Joplin, was fined $462 for larceny.

• Robert C. Ames, 65, Cuba, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• William R. Matteson, 25, Webb City, was fined $756 for driving while intoxicated.

• Kyla R. Allen, 37, Joplin, was fined $406 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Samantha C. Brown, 22, Carthage, was fined $450 for lighting equipment and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Allison N. Jones-Corwin, 20, Carthage, was fined $412 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and seat-belt regulations.

• Gary L. Simonds, 35, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.

• Amanda J. Spradlin, 36, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.

• Ruby J. Shaffer, 29, Oronogo, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Robert W. Wilson, 34, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification.

• Rick D. Pounds, 52, Joplin, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Joseph E. James, 27, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Rogelio D. Tellez, 51, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Dylan G. Ward, 26, Webb City, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Jacob B. Lind, 28, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Joseph R. Kern, 46, Joplin, was fined $181 or driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Michael E. Harris Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.

• Carla M. Destefano, 46, Joplin, was fined $156 for disturbing the peace.

• Quantae L. Myers, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Jody L. Rowland Jr., 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Donald E. Sluder, 50, Webb City, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.

• Tiffany Erskin, 35, Carthage, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.

• Brandy A. Jackson, 40, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Lillian M. Butler, 53, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Michael L. Livingston, 60, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Jessie A. Wood, 33, Joplin, was fined $425 for trespassing, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Darrell D. Osborne, 54, Joplin, was fined $256 for larceny.

• Justin E. Cozart, 35, Webb City, was fined $281 for possession of certain weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Roxanna M. Davis, 42, Carterville, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• D'Artagnian S. J. Johnson, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Trevor G. Robbins, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Terri L. Fagan, 55, Neosho, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• James A. Stephenson, 64, Oronogo, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• John R. Sherman, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Harry E. Allen Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

　

