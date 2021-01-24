Joplin Municipal Court
• Michael W. Marchbanks, 34, Joplin, was fined $232 for possession of drug paraphernalia and pedestrians walking along roadways.
• Frank B. Whitehurst, 49, Joplin, was fined $931 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Cristen R. Bannister, 29, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Ronal L. Perry Jr., 41, Joplin, was fined $373 for failure to provide financial responsibility and domestic assault.
• Faith L. Franklin, 21, Carthage, was fined $156 for assaults.
• Brandon M. Carey, 26, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kyle J. Cruzan, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Alvin J. Williamson Jr., 40, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked.
• Vickie L. Lawson, 51, Kissee Mills, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Karrington S. Garvin, 24, Jasper, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Sofie I. Schuller, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jordan I. Woodruff, 17, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christian M. Helms, 24, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• McKade J. Crockett, 21, Joplin, was fined $213 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael A. Velasco, 45, Joplin, was fined $314 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to yield.
• Christerpher R. Jones, 21, Joplin, fined $563 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Robert W. McFarland, 45, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joyce M. Price, 48, Joplin, was fined $707 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Frederick L. Bryant, 52, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Shona L. Pliler, 47, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Mikaiela S. Allison, 18, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Daniel L. Burns, 39, Columbus, Kan., was fined $200 for following too closely.
• Alonzo J. Toney, 35, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• George W. Nunnery, 51, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Carolina L. Johnson, 26, Joplin, was fined $306 for larceny.
• Dustin K. Gaston, 36, Carterville, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jessica L. Wood, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Kevin A. Knippelberg, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Danita R. Kimball-Mora, 34, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Johnathan G. Carder, 17, Webb City, was fined $225 for careless driving.
• Yolonda C. Sells, 37, Carthage, was fined $241 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Naomi R. Colvin, 54, Gravette, Ark., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kevin M. Miller, 24, Joplin, was fined $740 for larceny, driving with a suspended or revoked license, resisting lawful detention and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Charles W. Patterson, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Micheal A. Urton, 36, Sarcoxie, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Travis A. Brazas, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for vandalism.
• Keith R. Gates Sr., 68, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Da'quia L. Hill, 26, Joplin, was fined $188 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Harvey L. Vanlue, 66, Joplin, was fined $349 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ricky L. Banfield, 36, Joplin, was fined $1,655 for failure to provide identification.
• Thomas J. Lowell, 39, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Christopher D. Brown, 41, Joplin, was fined $562 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Travis C. Pratt, 35, Duquesne, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Amber D. Cross, 36, Joplin, was fined $302 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Anthony T. Hendricks, 22, Grove, Okla., was fined $656 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Matthew C. McShane, 33, Joplin, was fined $188 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kara L. Outt, 26, Reeds, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Stephanie E. Ladue, 54, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Carl D. Henderson, 63, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nathan J. McGee, 32, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Chad W. Robbins, 26, Carthage, was fined $1,223 for driving while intoxicated, failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jamie N. Carr, 40, Duenweg, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert D. Stevens, 28, Joplin, was fined $706 for driving while intoxicated.
• Jesse L. Prater, 38, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Brock A. Green, 30, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lillie Truitt, 66, Webb City, was fined $213 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Titus J. Hefner, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Roxanna E. Alberto-Medina, 22, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sylvester J. Rogers Jr., 51, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Joshua Pearman, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Haden M. Garten, 23, Oronogo, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Tyler P. Reardon, 26, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Robert C. Crutchfield, 59, Webb City, was fined $181 for assaults.
• James L. Thomas, 22, Carthage, was fined $181 for failure to yield.
• Victoria E. Myers Ales, 37, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kevin L. Sadd, 42, Joplin, was fined $355 for driving without a license and driving without license plates.
• Ralph N. Beaver, 82, Diamond, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
