• Charles Sosa, 62, Joplin, was fined $226 for trespassing.

• Dustin J. Russow, 27, Neosho, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Lindsey V. Foster, 26, Joplin, was fined $331 for following too closely and driving without license plates.

• Francis P. Sanders, 62, Seneca, was fined $131 for failure to stop.

• Levi S. Henson, 18, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Prentiece Hackett, 56, Joplin, was fined $163 for bonfires and rubbish fires.

• Hayden M. Wittenmyer, 30, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to yield.

• Shelby M. McDonald, 27, Grove, Okla., was fined $231 for improper lane usage.

• Joshua R. Hylton, 24, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Emily A. Dhooghe, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Hayley S. Birdsong, 33, Niangua, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Kimberly K. Marston, 59, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.

• Tucker S. Daniels, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Sarah L. Sloan, 47, Seneca, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Brandon L. Heidrick, 42, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Timothy D. Esterly, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for harassment.

• Travis A. Degonia, 39, Crestline, Kan., was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Alexander J. Bristow, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.

• Dayvon L. Reed, 17, Racine, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.

• Shanon K. Hendricks, 52, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and resisting an officer.

• Theresa J. Stewart, 39, Joplin, was fined $358 for driving without license plates and speeding.

• Ricco T. McCoy, 44, Springfield, was fined $181 for urinating or defecating in a public place.

• Anthony W. Crawford, 30, Springfield, was fined $188 for trespassing.

• Josee E. Karguth, 28, Joplin, was fined $288 for larceny.

• Stacy R. Perkins, 47, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.

• Daniel J. Oxford, 34, Joplin, was fined $412 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Isaiah A. Boykin, 20, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving without a license.

• Deshaunta D. Morrison, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Taveon D. Desouza, 21, Galena, Kan., was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.

• Patricia A. Welshhon, 60, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Thomas B. Schneider, 34, Joplin, was fined $206 for following too closely.

• Hunter B. Walling, 21, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Amari A. Chaquette, 24, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to stop.

• Estaefany Zavala, 16, Joplin, was fined $267 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.

• Connor L. Collins, 23, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Christopher L. Britt, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Jodey L. House, 50, Granby, was fined $206 for failure to yield.

• Sheridan F. Perkins, 20, Duquesne, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

