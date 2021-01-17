Joplin Municipal Court
• Charles Sosa, 62, Joplin, was fined $226 for trespassing.
• Dustin J. Russow, 27, Neosho, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Lindsey V. Foster, 26, Joplin, was fined $331 for following too closely and driving without license plates.
• Francis P. Sanders, 62, Seneca, was fined $131 for failure to stop.
• Levi S. Henson, 18, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Prentiece Hackett, 56, Joplin, was fined $163 for bonfires and rubbish fires.
• Hayden M. Wittenmyer, 30, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to yield.
• Shelby M. McDonald, 27, Grove, Okla., was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• Joshua R. Hylton, 24, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Emily A. Dhooghe, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hayley S. Birdsong, 33, Niangua, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kimberly K. Marston, 59, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Tucker S. Daniels, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Sarah L. Sloan, 47, Seneca, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Brandon L. Heidrick, 42, Seneca, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Timothy D. Esterly, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for harassment.
• Travis A. Degonia, 39, Crestline, Kan., was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Alexander J. Bristow, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Dayvon L. Reed, 17, Racine, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Shanon K. Hendricks, 52, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and resisting an officer.
• Theresa J. Stewart, 39, Joplin, was fined $358 for driving without license plates and speeding.
• Ricco T. McCoy, 44, Springfield, was fined $181 for urinating or defecating in a public place.
• Anthony W. Crawford, 30, Springfield, was fined $188 for trespassing.
• Josee E. Karguth, 28, Joplin, was fined $288 for larceny.
• Stacy R. Perkins, 47, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.
• Daniel J. Oxford, 34, Joplin, was fined $412 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Isaiah A. Boykin, 20, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving without a license.
• Deshaunta D. Morrison, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Taveon D. Desouza, 21, Galena, Kan., was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.
• Patricia A. Welshhon, 60, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Thomas B. Schneider, 34, Joplin, was fined $206 for following too closely.
• Hunter B. Walling, 21, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Amari A. Chaquette, 24, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to stop.
• Estaefany Zavala, 16, Joplin, was fined $267 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Connor L. Collins, 23, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Christopher L. Britt, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Jodey L. House, 50, Granby, was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Sheridan F. Perkins, 20, Duquesne, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
