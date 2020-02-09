Joplin Municipal Court
• Ronald D. Ferreira Jr., 51, Joplin, was fined $232 for driving without a license.
• Jacob D. Taylor, 27, Carthage, was fined $302 for failure to stop and failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Michael B. Landrith, 38, Duquesne, was fined $402 for failure to provide financial responsibility, operation of dangerous vehicles and driving without license plates.
• Adriana D. Anspach, 29, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Jaedon C. Stoshak, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for obstruction of public ways or buildings.
• Wesley A. Klocke, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for obstruction of public ways or buildings.
• Michael A. Velasco, 44, Springfield, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gary W. Rainey Jr., 43, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Heather E. Lopez, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Delia A. Campbell, 61, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Stephen D. Kuffler, 30, Parsons, Kan., was fined $306 for following too closely.
• Trevor M. Seigrist, 25, Seneca, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Donna F. Kinser, 65, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Maurlon N. Bembry, 31, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Milton J. Adams, 72, Springfield, was fined $256 for improper lane usage.
• Darby H. Brown, 17, Webb City, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Cody S. Langford, 43, Carthage, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Jason L. Walker, 39, Joplin, was fined $391 for hauling of rubbish or other loose material and failure to display license plates.
• Timothy J. Clark, 47, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Justin B. Slabaugh, 43, Altamont, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Aubrey J. Bokay, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael A. Carroll, 36, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended and revoked license.
• Joshua R. Bateman, 26, Webb City, was fined $131 for walking along roadways.
• Glenda S. Mason, 57, Joplin, was fined $302 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Jeremy W. Bryant, 41, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and operation of dangerous vehicles.
• Amanda L. Parks, 29, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Alexander D. Brinley, 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bonnie J. Hanek, 49, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Thomas G. Hanek, 59, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Krista R. Brown, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cody J. Philliber, 20, Joplin, was fined $452 for speeding, failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dusty B. Green, 55, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Megan N. Smith, 34, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Leaann M. Murphy, 28, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Paul D. Morley, 79, Bois D'Arc, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Jeffrey M. Copeland, 39, Galena, Kan., was fined $256 for improper lane usage.
• Dustin L. Guthrie, 41, Joplin, was fined $127 for speeding.
• Luke E. Adams, 27, Carthage, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Jarvis K. Guster, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting lawful detention.
• Lonnie S. Tilton Jr., 43, Webb City, was fined $491 for sexual misconduct, larceny and loitering on closed parking lots.
• Edward C. Klieman, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for possession of marijuana.
• Richard T. Ramirez, 55, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Keith E. Taylor, 43, Joplin, was fined $281 for resisting an officer.
• Jaiden A. Beckham, 18, Webb City, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Trey L. Vaughan, 22, Nowata, Okla., was fined $137 for speeding.
• Kyle A. Babbitt, 33, Webb City, was fined $142 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Andrew D. Daniels, 33, Nevada, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Timothy J. Adams, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for tampering with vehicles.
• Aaron L. King, 28, Joplin, was fined $681 for vandalism.
• Joshua E. Boles, 18, Webb City, was fined $131 for littering.
• Natasha L. Vargas Otero, 27, Webb City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Abigail J. Crespo, 37, Goodman, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nathan S. Thomas, 41, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Shianne A. Collins, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Keaura C. McKinzie, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David A. Perriman, 44, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Triston C. Pittman, 37, Webb City, was fined $331 for careless driving.
• Cameron J. Turner, 17, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.
• Gerod N. Hall, 39, Sarcoxie, was fined $127 for speeding.
• Austin J. Hagston, 21, Joplin, was fined $426 for careless driving, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to stop.
• Randy L. Arnold, 41, Anderson, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Dalton C. Cobb, 28, Neosho, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Bailee J. Foster, 22, Sheldon, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Connie L. Couch, 33, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dustin S. Miller, 35, Fredonia, Kan., was fined $256 for improper lane usage.
• Marcella S. Worden, 63, Granby, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Ariel J. Netherton, 21, Columbus, Kan., was fined $256 for larceny.
• Alpha D. Williams, 43, Joplin, was fined $100 for driving without a license.
• Moli E. Lewis, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cydnee N. Stephens, 29, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Donavan P. Clemens, 21, Carthage, was fined $137 for speeding.
