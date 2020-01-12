Joplin Municipal Court
• Derek R. Pfeifer, 32, Stockton, was fined $200 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Clarence R. Robertson, 32, Webb City, was fined $276 for domestic violence.
• Jacob R. Wilson, 45, Joplin, was fined $436 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sven T. Hagen, 32, Carthage, was fined $106 for driving without a license.
• Krystal M. Hardee, 31, Joplin, was fined $302 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Austin R. Wilson, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trey M. Albertson, 24, Chetopa, Kan., was fined $431 for disturbing the peace and resisting lawful detention.
• Kenneth W. Heistand, 61, Joplin, was fined $412 for disturbing the peace and trespassing.
• Sage A. Jones, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Judith K. Martin, 81, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lauren N. Leibee, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Kevin E. Poindexter, 44, Joplin, was fined $187 for failure to yield.
• Jim W. McKelvey, 49, Joplin, was fined $462 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Gatlin M. Pennington, 26, Joplin, was fined $131 for harassment.
• Anthony L. Vaughan, 29, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Stephanie M. Rogge, 37, Joplin, was fined $1,017 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to display license plates, failure to obey traffic control signals and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gavin W. Jones, 23, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Nicholas D. Ponce, 21, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Da'Quia L. Hill, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marc A. Thomas, 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Tabitha L. Richardson, 35, Joplin, was fined $281 for assaults and larceny.
• Austin J. Boyd, 25, Racine, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Casey L. Thomas, 26, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Nathan M. Veshecco, 37, Yellow Springs, Ohio, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Logan L. Irvin, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Joseph D. Spry, 42, Carthage, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Damon R. Sneed, 34, Joplin, was fined $342 for driving without a license and driving without license plates.
• Gage A. Brett, 16, Joplin, was fined $408 for speeding and following too closely.
• Todd J. Merrit, 52, Joplin, was fined $131 for violation of park rules and regulations.
• Amber N. Montgomery, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• William A. Hunniford, 38, Joplin, was fined $412 for trespassing and following too closely.
• Perry A. Jacobs, 59, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Reese E. Harrington, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Heather R. Titus, 30, Joplin, was fined $441 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lakiesha D. Howell, 20, Joplin, was fined $891 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Austin R. Griffoth, 19, Webb City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jessica L. Craig, 40, Grove, Okla., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Rylee E. Hammons, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Garrett A. Wilson, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Christopher M. Ambrose, 20, city unavailable, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Terry E. Triplett, 58, Carthage, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Delinda Dennett, 48, Joplin, was fined $147 for violation of fire lanes.
• Michael J. Clark, 33, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kayley R. Hall, 19, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Joseph D. Spry, 42, Carthage, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Rachael N. Combs, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for misuse of the emergency telephone system.
• Ricky A. Jones, 58, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Desiree Coates, 37, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Megan W. Biggs, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Rick E. Adams, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Essence Noland, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Keith T. Ritchey, 30, Joplin, was fined $452 for failure to display license plates, driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Angel E. Jarman, 37, Neosho, was fined $131 for receiving stolen property.
• Michael C. Barnett, 38, Muskogee, Okla., was fined $182 for driving without a license.
• Larry L. Williams, 64, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic signals.
• Aaron W. McBride, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Joseph C. Head, 51, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Heather L. Irvin, 42, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jessy M. Hardwick, 23, Arma, Kan., was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nicholas A. Zamniak, 45, Neosho, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Harold E. Ray, 55, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Breyanna N. Strickland, 26, Seneca, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeffrey A. Shepherd, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Marie Rich, 78, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Christopher J. Sanders, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Mark Gries, age unavailable, Germantown, Tenn., was fined $102 for prohibited parkings.
• Angel E. Jarman, 37, Neosho, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Seth E. Carter, 19, Galena, Kan., was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Grant J. Keenan, 56, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Jason E. Rakestraw, 38, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $381 for possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.
• Amber D. Moss, 27, Carthage, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Aileen R. Aldridge, 20, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Timothy W. Phillips, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Maleah K. French, 19, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for failure to stop.
• David L. Fisher, 54, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Elizabeth M. Sisk, 23, city unavailable, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Rebecca L. Sanell, 36, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $137 for speeding.
• Jeremy A. Seitz, 20, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.
• Dickey W. George, 47, Springfield, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Shane L. Rockwell, 25, Webb City, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Charles A. Richards, 19, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Allen L. Lunsford, 35, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jessica A. Kimble, 31, Joplin, was fined $225 for following too closely.
• Codey L. Adelsberger, 26, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• William P. Boyd, 76, Joplin, was fined $256 for improper lane usage.
• Aaron L. Hobart, 72, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Gregory S. Boyd, 41, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Shelby N. Lortz, 20, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic signals.
• James A. Canady, 73, Galena, Kan., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Richard C. Perry, 25, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Stephanie R. Marriman, 46, Seneca, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Sadie E. Maples, 19, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Eric T. Falkensten, 41, Joplin, was fined $131 for possession and use of fireworks.
• Thane W. Wagner, 19, Sarcoxie, was fined $206 for larceny.
• Demi K. Garcia, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.