Joplin Municipal Court
• Molly R. Hughes, 27, Joplin, was fined $487 for improper lane usage and possession of marijuana.
• Michael J. Glovicko, 47, Miami, Okla., was fined $206 for following too closely.
• Margarita Antillon, 21, Joplin, was fined $206 for following too closely.
• Denise J. Ruffing, 68, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for improper lane usage.
• Levi D. Hicks, 31, Joplin, was fined $412 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dagan J. Barker, 21, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting an officer and loitering on closed parking lots.
• Mechell D. Proctor, 36, Webb City, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Joseph D. Myers, 24, Joplin, was fined $506 for failure to provide identification and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachary D. Miller, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua L. Lingar, 19, Nevada, was fined $381 for larceny and resisting an officer.
• Kenneth R. Pollard, 38, Seneca, was fined $156 for failure to provide identification.
• Dana B. Scott, 54, Joplin, was fined $156 for failure to provide identification.
• Kyler J. Bard, 24, Joplin, was fined $106 for disturbing the peace.
• Cody L. Greenfeather, 38, Galena, Kan., was fined $281 for speeding.
• Dale Ratliff, 66, Carthage, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lainie M. Fouts, 29, Columbus, Kan., was fined $231 for larceny.
• Kerry W. Long, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Lindsey E. Keckley, 28, Rogers, Ark., was fined $181 for improper driving in construction zones.
• Michael E. Hataway, 29, Webb City, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Scott L. Malcom, 49, Joplin, was fined $270 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Alisha D. Hicks, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Dana K. Stone, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assault.
• Twila K. Ponce-Russell, 60, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Darick Robinson, 55, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Jonathan R. Loomis, 34, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kenneth J. Slankard, 20, Duquesne, was fined $231 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Charles B. Skelton, 38, Webb City, was fined $391 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to yield and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Alex G. Riggs, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for sexual misconduct.
• Brittany N. Sumagpang, 35, Neosho, was fined $1,043 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Melissa A. Nolen, 36, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Richard R. Clemmons, 29, Oronogo, was fined $956 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sara K. Rosson, 38, Webb City, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Kenneth A. Edge, 49, Galena, Kan., was fined $949 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment, larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.
• Kelsey K. Champlin, 42, Nevada, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Ryan M. Mendenhall, 28, Joplin, was fined $612 for failure to provide identification.
• Jesse P. Davidson, 50, Joplin, was fined $591 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to provide identification and disturbing the peace.
• Andrew C. Sanders, 29, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Willard J. Haynes, 48, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting an officer.
• David C. Singleton, 46, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• John A. Heid IV, 22, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ryan M. Stewart, 27, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Michael A. Perry, 44, Joplin, was fined $1,124 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Kallie N. Thurlo, 27, Webb City, was fined $506 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• William N. Boyer Jr., 30, Joplin, was fined $434 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Emilio R. Maturino, 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Marissa R. Crane, 34, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Richard D. Shaffer, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Joshua J. Helton, 26, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Derald S. Bass, 55, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Jody M. Diggs, 48, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Marcus J. Summerville, 53, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Tucker E. Dobson, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• David C. Singleton, 46, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Alexander S. Taylor, 20, Monroe, Ga., was fined $356 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nathaniel L. Nolen, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Caleb M. Keeling, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide identification.
• Trent V. Robinson, 39, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
