Joplin Municipal Court
• Jessica N. Soltow, 23, Seneca, was fined $581 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darlene E. Harper, 57, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shanna D. Gruver, 26, Seneca, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jordan W. Jennings, 25, Duenweg, was fined $200 for careless driving.
• Susan L. Henson, 61, Joplin, was fined $131 for improper lighting equipment.
• Juanita M. Freel, 29, Joplin, was fined $329 for larceny and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rebecca L. Ruckman, 35, Joplin, was fined $206 for operation of dangerous vehicles.
• Cody R. Proffitt, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Casey M. Callihan, 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Alley A. Collins, 19, Joplin, was fined $811 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tye B. Carroll, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Chelsea C. Rowland, 26, Seneca, was fined $643 for larceny, disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shannon D. Holland, 30, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brandon W. Smith, 43, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Justine L. Moran, 24, Webb City, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Rebekah R. Reed, 30, Joplin, was fined $377 for failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Danny E. Humphrey Jr., 32, Joplin, was fined $488 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David E. Utter, 35, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Amanda C. Hamilton, 44, Webb City, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Desarae K. McDonald, 23, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Andreis S. Gaines, 19, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Miguel Loredo-Lopez, 45, Carthage, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James D. Pogue, 70, Joplin, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Gaylen L. White Jr., 44, Carterville, was fined $213 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Devon W. Finney-Newcomb, 29, Joplin, was fined $213 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Markus D. Duncan, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amber D. Lietz, 47, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nelson Abraham, 43, Joplin, was fined $462 for trespassing, loitering on closed parking lots and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert M. Brogan, 56, Webb City, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Ashley N. Shannon, 28, Carthage, was fined $181 for tampering with vehicles.
• Emily L. Martin, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Gavin A. Vangilder, 17, Carthage, was fined $156 for speeding.
• Mackenzie N. Robinson, 25, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to stop.
• Florina Ortiz, 52, Webb City, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Terry A. Bowland, 66, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for speeding in a school zone.
• Marcia Moore, 31, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brittney M. Frederick, 26, Joplin, was fined $106 for improper lighting equipment.
• Randy L. Spencer, 67, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
