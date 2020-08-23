Joplin Municipal Court
• Robert D. Newsom, 34, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Joseph R. Blinzler, 43, Joplin, was fined $412 for misuse of the emergency telephone system and trespassing.
• Aaron A. Garcia, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for prohibited conduct.
• Todd C. Campbell, 44, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexa R. Friend, 22, Carl Junction, was fined $458 for failure to yield, disturbing the peace and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Owen D. Lunn, 48, Joplin, was fined $131 for assaults.
• Misty D. Mitchell, 45, Webb City, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Randy S. Teague, 37, Webb City, was fined $891 for failure to provide financial responsibility and improper lane usage.
• Hunter C. Green, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Alexander J. Jeffreies, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Joseph R. Rexroat, 42, Carthage, was fined $391 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Casey R. Gray, 19, Joplin, was fined $1,307 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, careless driving and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Seth W. Vaile, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Keaten R. Tarrant, 18, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kelsey C. Lamb, 32, Joplin, was fined $531 for assaults.
• Candida R. Hudson, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Heather A. Monstwillow, 35, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny and resisting lawful detention.
• Carolyn D. Hoekstra, 70, Coweta, Okla., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Justin D. West, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for vehicles creating excessive noise.
• Stacie J. Roland, 47, Jasper, was fined $207 for careless driving.
• Amin Kajani, 31, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jennifer A. Jensen, 39, Carl Junction, was fined $456 for failure to stop, driving without a license and trespassing.
• Robert E. Stewart, 43, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dustin J. Purdham, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terry A. Thompson, 23, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Miranda D. Smith, 25, Carthage, was fined $147 for violation of fire lanes.
• Michael S. Grigg, 47, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anabertha Martinez, 38, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
