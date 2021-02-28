Joplin Municipal Court
• Dawn M. Doyle, 48, Joplin, was fined $231 for vandalism.
• Lisa M. Ardrey, 42, Joplin, was fined $241 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hannah L. Wilson, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for following too closely.
• Austin J. Thomas-Fox, 26, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Johnny G. Woods, 45, Webb City, was fined $106 for driving without license plates.
• Victor J. Parker, 57, Joplin, was fined $338 for failure to provide identification.
• Darin E. Clarkson, 48, Afton, Okla., was fined $206 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Levi S. Henson, 18, Carthage, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• James M. Armstrong, 42, Carterville, was fined $323 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rebekah R. Reed, 30, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny.
• Nicole L. Hoffman, 36, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Daniel J. Masterson, 38, Joplin, was fined $891 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lisa D. Keele, 54, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Darius S. Lewis, 23, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jonathan W. Hawley, 42, Eucha, Okla., was fined $160 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tristen Davis, 19, Carthage, was fined $188 for misuse of the emergency telephone system.
• Michael B. Dunn, 28, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Kenneth W. Johnson III, 28, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Christofer R. Velasquez, 23, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Nickolos W. Etcheson, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Michael J. Tascarella Jr., 27, Goodman, was fined $956 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Derek J. Soper, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Joshua D. Harrison, 34, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nicholas W. Miller, 35, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Windy L. Mahler, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Gregory L. Sanders, 46, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Julius J. Rikat, 25, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $462 for failure to provide identification.
• Kyle D. Loftus, 25, Joplin, was fined $565 for driving without license plates, driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ricky D. Fisher, 59, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nicholas W. Miller, 35, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Kyle C. Steele, 53, Dallas, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert L. Settle, 57, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to display license plates and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David H. Nichols, 45, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to stop.
• Emily A. Bailey, 20, Joplin, was fined $681 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tammie S. Brooks, 56, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Ernest L. Bresee Jr., 44, Duenweg, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Brayden M. Thomas, 16, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Colby R. Irwin, 33, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to display license plates.
• Cody W. Hignite, 37, Galena, Kan., was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Branden W. Gordon, 24, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Corey A. Killman, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Marilyn E. Chapman, 51, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Taylor N. Kelly, 26, Neosho, was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Erica J. Duncan, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Skyler R. Vaughn, 24, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to display license plates.
• Breana R. Fry, 18, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• Dennis A. Trout, 66, Mindenmines, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Gregory L. Sanders, 46, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Joseph D. Sales, 37, Monett, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gabriel T. Tovar, 32, Joplin, was fined $798 for driving without a license, failure to provide financial responsibility, possession of marijuana and possession of certain weapons.
• Shawn C. Huberty, 27, St. Paul, Minn., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Craig A. Atkins, 26, Joplin, was fined $145 for speeding.
• Madison K. Smith, 26, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $181 for improper lane usage.
• Brandon J. Payne, 48, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Michael P. Thompson, 45, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Shayla N. Daniels, 35, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Patrick D. Guest, 32, Carthage, was fined $225 for failure to provide identification.
• Alexander C. Hyman, 27, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to display license plates.
• Trisha L. Kidwell, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Faith A. Heckart, 20, Joplin, was fined $867 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.
• Kevin E. Warner, 52, Webb City, was fined $156 bonfires and rubbish fires.
• Ashly J. Moyer, 17, Carterville, was fined $106 for failure to display license plates.
• Jorden N. Huff, 29, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David W. Petitt, 45, Carterville, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Brittiany L. Dickerson, 32, Joplin, was fined $156 for bonfires and rubbish fires.
• Wayne R. Fleener, 20, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Casey L. Jones, 38, Neosho, was fined $106 for failure to display license plates.
• Steven E. Spracklen, 70, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• John Riscar, 72, Lamar, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Michael D. Weist, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Hanna L. Arnold, 25, Webb City, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Gary D. Perkins, 51, Willard, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Megan N. Riley, 30, Webb City, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Ashley M. Hoffman, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Stormi E. Skaggs, 28, Joplin, was fined $296 for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Timothy R. Hopper, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Dena L. Gaston, 51, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jacob E. Blansett Jr., 20, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jerid D. Parker, 28, Joplin, was fined $223 for vandalism.
• Dustin R. Koskela, 32, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Kelli D. Dilworth, 44, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Gatlin M. Pennington, 27, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting an officer.
• Guillermo Xec Colop, 54, Monett, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Jeremy W. Bryant, 42, Joplin, was fined $406 for trespassing, failure to yield and resisting lawful detention.
• Fermin L. Benhumea Perdomo, 33, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William G. Spencer, 63, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Courtney J. Hamilton, 24, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Britain S. Divine, 30, Joplin, was fined $341 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jasson Maldonado, 20, Carthage, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Scott R. Peters, 56, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Dustin L. Skaggs, 24, Verona, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• John B. Morgan, 50, Golden City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Juanita M. Freel, 29, Joplin, was fined $478 for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display license plates and driving without a license.
• LeeAnne N. Doyle, 30, Joplin, was fined $188 for trespassing.
• Sabastian M. Stanek, 28, Joplin, was fined $150 for trespassing.
• Nora K. Walker, 49, Seneca, was fined $150 for failure to display license plates.
• Jacob T. Rodriguez, 27, Fairland, Okla., was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Sean S. MacMorran, 18, Joplin, was fined $931 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Darren L. Wofford, 40, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael L. Cargile, 40, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Treyton J. Simmons, 20, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Juan C. Brache, 34, Carthage, was fined $338 for failure to provide identification.
• Henry J. Epenesa, 26, Springfield, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Kalista I. Ford, 25, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Destiny M. Bush, 36, Joplin, was fined $146 for failure to stop.
• William R. Hall, 33, Neosho, was fined $371 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hannah R. Elliot, 22, Neosho, was fined $121 for failure to display license plates.
• Mary F. Durr, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Blake A. Kelly, 21, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $241 for speeding.
• Hunter G. Parson, 19, Muskogee, Okla., was fined $206 for speeding.
• Sandra J. Shields, 75, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Mariah L. Stiger, 25, Webb City, was fined $175 for speeding.
• Misty D. Westfall, 50, Carthage, was fined $206 for speeding.
• Zenia Y. Ponder, 37, Atlanta, Ga., was fined $188 for disturbing the peace.
• Ashlai N. Luellen, 31, Joplin, was fined $276 for assaults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.