Joplin Municipal Court
• Rikki R. Tuggle, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Haley V. Dillingham, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Kellen L. Autry, 34, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Jordan C. Buttram, 16, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael D. McKee, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Deanne R. Anderson, 52, Joplin, was fined $711 for driving while intoxicated.
• Ann D. Schwartz, 56, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sophia L. McPheron, 17, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James W. Crane, 27, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Chandler P. Cianci, 24, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Samuel T. Hunter, 24, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brian M. Randolph, 36, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ricky L. Ball, 40, Carterville, was fined $781 for vandalism and resisting lawful detention.
• Da'quia L. Hill, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael R. Bokonich, 53, Joplin, was fined $381 for trespassing and failure to provide identification.
• Glen R. England Jr., 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Glaine A. Hijoe, 33, Carthage, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Patrick T. Smith, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Crystal D. Wilson, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Mark R. Douse, 57, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Jennifer M. Nelums, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Michael D. McKee, 41, Joplin, was fined $200 for larceny.
• Brandie J. Walker, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Benjamin D. Henderson, 44, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $142 for improper lane usage.
• Dakota L. Logan, 22, Asbury, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Manuel Garcia, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Maryann M. Wimberly, 42, Joplin, was fined $192 for pedestrians walking along roadways.
• Breshauna E. Robinson, 19, Kansas City, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dylan S. Woods, 22, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Lori G. Stewart, 48, Galena, Kan., was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Willard J. Haynes, 48, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Charlotte E. Davidson, 55, Joplin, was fined $442 for failure to provide identification and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ethan H. Rea, 22, Joplin, was fined $481 for driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Payton A. Hollingsworth, 19, Webb City, was fined $593 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Chevy L. Groves, 29, Galena, Kan., was fined $110 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rashad D. Jackson, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Amanda D. Patrick, 38, Sarcoxie, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Jonathan E. Cogbill, 42, Joplin, was fined $300 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ryan J. Hukill, 34, Mindenmines, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Charles T. Marrett, 37, Joplin, was fined $631 for following too closely and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zachary S. Townsend, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Robert C. Walker, 40, West Plains, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and disturbing the peace.
• Eric D. Brown, 44, Joplin, was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to provide identification.
• Jaxon A. Fredrick, 48, Joplin, was fined $531 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rebekkah C. Gage, 36, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Junior Fanfan, 25, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tracy L. McGuirk, 52, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Clinton J. Small, 30, Carl Junction, was fined $826 for driving while intoxicated.
• Katelyn F. Merriman, 16, Carthage, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Tony Sosa, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Derek D. Tumbleson, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeffrey W. McClellan, 45, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Benjamin E. Bartlett, 20, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Jessica L. Reggaro, 32, Webb City, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Johnny W. Goodwin, 43, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Sorena R. Frostad, 27, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sawyer B. Bacon, 23, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christopher A. Leyda, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sabra S. Sesler, 67, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Dakota S. Foster, 26, Windsor, was fined $1,206 for driving while intoxicated, failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Megan D. Sisson, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Zachariah J. Grigsby, 24, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Darry W. Taylor, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for improper lighting equipment.
• Alexander B. Garate, 21, Loma Linda, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dusty M. Revelle, 34, Joplin, was fined $1,012 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Barbara J. Williams, 39, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Natalie N. Moennig, 28, Pierce City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua T. Thomas, 35, Joplin, was fined $642 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Bethany P. Pedersen, 23, Webb City, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Edward J. Thompson, 55, Joplin, was fined $256 for improper lane usage.
• Jessica D. Holden, 32, Webb City, was fined $306 for following too closely.
• Dustin M. Shumaker, 28, Granby, was fined $206 for speeding in a school zone.
• McKenna R. Allen, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding in a school zone.
• Amanda N. Jones, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Richard D. Flint, 61, Diamond, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Darrell G. Belcher, 81, Oswego, Kan., was fined $256 for failure to stop.
Angela D. Denefrio, 49, Neosho, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Louise A. Hansen, 72, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Jeffory J. Owens, 22, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Christopher L. Hurtt, 18, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Todd R. Hull, 35, Sparta, was fined $178 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Aidan C. Lopez Brown, 17, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James R. Rea, 53, Neosho, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Liam M. Stringer, 21, Galena, Kan., was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bruce A. Holliday, 60, Jasper, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
