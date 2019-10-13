Joplin Municipal Court
• Darin D. Rowden, 51, Carthage, was fined $328 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Kari L. Wade, 38, Joplin, was fined $441 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to display license plates.
• Cabyn M. Dillon, 23, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Megan A. Richins, 21, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Hollie E. Thomas, 28, Joplin, was fined $625 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without a license and failure to display license plates.
• Lynzy V. Morris, 26, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Christopher D. Colon, 27, Joplin, was fined $387 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• River J. Gilmore, 20, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Douglas G. Bell, 47, Joplin, was fined $431 for resisting an officer, urinating or defecating in a public place and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Annette N. Philliber, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving without a license.
• Christopher J. Galbreath, 45, Joplin, was fined $256 for resisting an officer.
• Michael A. Meza, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• Samantha L. Brittain, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Shelly R. Wald, 41, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brandon D. Romo, 27, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Jason E. Stepp, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Richard A. Turpin, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Jason L. Romain, 47, Joplin, was fined $206 for vandalism.
• David L. Stapleton Sr., 69, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Zachary L. Simonds, 34, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Jeffrey O. Hamada, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Joseph S. Clark, 18, Joplin, was fined $642 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Patricia J. Smith, 60, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Satia M. Bradley, 24, Webb City, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Nickie R. Starbuck, 41, Joplin, was fined $106 for dogs running at large.
• Justin R. Hardee, 35, Joplin, was fined $106 for driving without license plates.
• Barbara E. Hale, 62, Eucha, Okla., was fined $206 for careless driving.
• Ciera L. Jackson, 32, Joplin, was fined $156 for disturbing the peace.
• Samantha J. McNamara, 26, Webb City, was fined $192 for driving without license plates.
• Tanya J. Samuelson, 26, Fargo, N.D., was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Travis A. Brazas, 29, Joplin, was fined $206 for disturbing the peace.
• Samantha A. Brazas, 29, Joplin, was fined $206 for disturbing the peace.
• Phillip L. Pumphrey, 60, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Tyler S. Buchanan, 22, Joplin, was fined $281 for speeding.
• Cordellia Fillpot, 24, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dana S. Weems, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dakota C. Beck, 24, Webb City, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Brianna L. Staples, 19, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to provide identification.
• Olivia A. Sherrick, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Ruben Gonzalez-De Leon, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Grant J. Keenan, 56, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Carmelo Ramirez-Lopez, 42, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to provide identification.
• Paige J. Shepherd, 18, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Kal M. Johnson, 46, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Cayden B. Garvin, 18, Webb City, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Quentin S. Boyd, 52, Grand Island, Neb., was fined $388 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Jason T. Toman, 40, Springfield, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ariel S. Divine, 27, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Kellsey K. Jordon, 31, Goodman, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Ronald D. Wheeler, 37, Carthage, was fined $306 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Donald S. Million, 40, Bronaugh, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Isaak S. Howard, 18, Neosho, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Helena Beasley, 67, Carthage, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Isaac Z. McLaughlin, 20, Webb City, was fined $276 for failure to stop.
• James M. Burt, 73, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Richard T. Ramirez, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• William J. Cash, 50, Loveland, Colo., was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Philip D. Burns, 59, Ritchey, was fined $225 for failure to obey police and fire department officials.
• Garrett N. Taylor, 36, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
