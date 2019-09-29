Joplin Municipal Court
• Jordan W. Cummings, 27, Grove, Okla., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Kyler S. Kemp, 20, Joplin, was fined $307 for speeding and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Beth J. Harper, 41, Lamar, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Esther M. Adams, 35, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Andre E. Swindell, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Eric L. Clover, 40, Joplin, was fined $937 for trespassing, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of certain weapons and disturbing the peace.
• Alexander J. Jeffries, 32, Joplin, was fined $481 for larceny and trespassing.
• Eric M. Barnard, 38, Joplin, was fined $413 for driving without a license and resisting an officer.
• Richard L. Etter, 49, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Robert L. Davila, 43, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jerry D. Hatfield Jr., 60, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Ty L. Donham, 22, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Maurica A. Reitz, 29, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gerald C. Isley, 55, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tonia R. King, 24, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Tasha N. Grissom, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaults.
• Gary Perry, 61, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jennifer L. Anderson, 35, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Jarrod S. Duggan, 43, Joplin, was fined $356 for trespassing and disturbing the peace.
• Debra L. Adams, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Johnny L. Poe Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Gary Perry, 61, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• David A. McBride, 37, Neosho, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Samantha D. Oxford, 28, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Crystal L. Mayo, 36, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Maddelyn L. Pace, 19, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melissa L. Slimp, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.
• Tejuana D. Butler, 47, Joplin, was fined $267 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michael P. Donovan, 55, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Cameron N. Mitchell, 17, Sarcoxie, was fined $125 for driving without a license.
• Catherine C. Dean-Smith, 58, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Martha A. Eichelberger, 54, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Megain J. Ridenour, 21, Joplin, was fined $317 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Reana L. Brackett, 23, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Velma J. Langford, 79, Diamond, was fined $276 for failure to yield.
• Dylan K. Gedge, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Johnny D. Osborne, 61, Duquesne, was fined $226 for improper lane usage.
• Sheila J. Ray, 51, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Chase M. Kellogg, 19, Galena, Kan., was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Colton R. Cave, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Chong K. Xiong, 29, Duenweg, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Tracey Y. Latham, 57, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Richard L. Schofield, 24, Oronogo, was fined $531 for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Herbert L. Jackson Jr., 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for domestic assault and resisting an officer.
• Alexander J. Bachert, 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and larceny.
• Carles R. Johnson, 28, Joplin, was fined $512 for larceny and vandalism.
• Samantha C. Flemings, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for unlawful use of building.
• Dion P. O'Dell, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Stacy L. Perrin, 39, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Gregory J. Abbott, 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Melissa J. Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Alisha D. Hicks, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for resisting lawful detention and possession of marijuana.
• Jacob D. Garretson, 27, Carl Junction, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Timothy J. Ezell, 46, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Troy L. Forsythe, 56, Pueblo, Colo., was fined $526 for failure to provide identification.
• Jevon M. Hackett, 29, Joplin, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Quionte M. Tidwell, 21, Joplin, was fined $1,131 for failure to provide identification.
• Ralisha R. Clark, 28, Joplin, was fined $537 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bilal D. Lucien, 25, Joplin, was fined $531 for excessive noise.
• Michael R. Judd, 50, Granby, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Lisa M. Mancini, 47, Webb City, was fined $431 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Matthew E. Doty, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brandi L. Redmond, 23, Kirksville, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Lateisha K. Rodriguez, 21, Carthage, was fined $612 for failure to provide identification.
• Sean M. Needham, 30, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Deondre H. Collinsworth, 19, Joplin, was fined $525 for disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Olga L. Torres, 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Johnny S. Hetiback, 48, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification.
• Amanda L. Champagne, 26, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cuyler B. Hunt, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Emily A. Keeter, 24, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert T. Davis, 31, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Geremias Orozco, 37, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Adrian E. Valentine, 28, Joplin, was fined $412 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James A. Holesapple, 80, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Micah G. Harris, 29, Carthage, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Dustin L. Jennings, 20, Loma Linda, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Caden C. Carlin, 21, Neosho, was fined $225 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Krista R. Sheldon, 32, Edmond, Okla., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jose L. Sanchez-Rodriguez, 34, Joplin, was fined $376 for following too closely and driving without a license.
• Shannon K. Forkner, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Manny R. Myers, 28, Columbus, Kan., was fined $452 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without a license and failure to display license plates.
• Kiarra J. Turley, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Larry J. Jack, 37, Joplin, was fined $131 for bonfires and outdoor rubbish fires.
• Michelle R. Durbin, 52, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Shawna Williamson, 19, Parsons, Kan., was fined $431 for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.
• Prentiece Hackett, 54, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Dakota K. Parkhurst, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Matthew C. Richmond, 20, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
