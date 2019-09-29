Joplin Municipal Court

• Jordan W. Cummings, 27, Grove, Okla., was fined $147 for speeding.

• Kyler S. Kemp, 20, Joplin, was fined $307 for speeding and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Beth J. Harper, 41, Lamar, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Esther M. Adams, 35, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Andre E. Swindell, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Eric L. Clover, 40, Joplin, was fined $937 for trespassing, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of certain weapons and disturbing the peace.

• Alexander J. Jeffries, 32, Joplin, was fined $481 for larceny and trespassing.

• Eric M. Barnard, 38, Joplin, was fined $413 for driving without a license and resisting an officer.

• Richard L. Etter, 49, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Robert L. Davila, 43, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jerry D. Hatfield Jr., 60, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding.

• Ty L. Donham, 22, Carl Junction, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Maurica A. Reitz, 29, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Gerald C. Isley, 55, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Tonia R. King, 24, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Tasha N. Grissom, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaults.

• Gary Perry, 61, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Jennifer L. Anderson, 35, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.

• Jarrod S. Duggan, 43, Joplin, was fined $356 for trespassing and disturbing the peace.

• Debra L. Adams, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Johnny L. Poe Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Gary Perry, 61, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• David A. McBride, 37, Neosho, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.

• Samantha D. Oxford, 28, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Crystal L. Mayo, 36, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Maddelyn L. Pace, 19, Joplin, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Melissa L. Slimp, 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for potentially dangerous dogs or other animals.

• Tejuana D. Butler, 47, Joplin, was fined $267 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Michael P. Donovan, 55, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.

• Cameron N. Mitchell, 17, Sarcoxie, was fined $125 for driving without a license.

• Catherine C. Dean-Smith, 58, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Martha A. Eichelberger, 54, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Megain J. Ridenour, 21, Joplin, was fined $317 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.

• Reana L. Brackett, 23, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Velma J. Langford, 79, Diamond, was fined $276 for failure to yield.

• Dylan K. Gedge, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Johnny D. Osborne, 61, Duquesne, was fined $226 for improper lane usage.

• Sheila J. Ray, 51, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Chase M. Kellogg, 19, Galena, Kan., was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Colton R. Cave, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Chong K. Xiong, 29, Duenweg, was fined $142 for failure to yield.

• Tracey Y. Latham, 57, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.

• Richard L. Schofield, 24, Oronogo, was fined $531 for leaving the scene of an accident.

• Herbert L. Jackson Jr., 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for domestic assault and resisting an officer.

• Alexander J. Bachert, 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and larceny.

• Carles R. Johnson, 28, Joplin, was fined $512 for larceny and vandalism.

• Samantha C. Flemings, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for unlawful use of building.

• Dion P. O'Dell, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Stacy L. Perrin, 39, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.

• Gregory J. Abbott, 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.

• Melissa J. Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Alisha D. Hicks, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for resisting lawful detention and possession of marijuana.

• Jacob D. Garretson, 27, Carl Junction, was fined $131 for trespassing.

• Timothy J. Ezell, 46, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Troy L. Forsythe, 56, Pueblo, Colo., was fined $526 for failure to provide identification.

• Jevon M. Hackett, 29, Joplin, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.

• Quionte M. Tidwell, 21, Joplin, was fined $1,131 for failure to provide identification.

• Ralisha R. Clark, 28, Joplin, was fined $537 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Bilal D. Lucien, 25, Joplin, was fined $531 for excessive noise.

• Michael R. Judd, 50, Granby, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Lisa M. Mancini, 47, Webb City, was fined $431 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.

• Matthew E. Doty, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Brandi L. Redmond, 23, Kirksville, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Lateisha K. Rodriguez, 21, Carthage, was fined $612 for failure to provide identification.

• Sean M. Needham, 30, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Deondre H. Collinsworth, 19, Joplin, was fined $525 for disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Olga L. Torres, 23, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Johnny S. Hetiback, 48, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to provide identification.

• Amanda L. Champagne, 26, Joplin, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Cuyler B. Hunt, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Emily A. Keeter, 24, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Robert T. Davis, 31, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.

• Geremias Orozco, 37, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.

• Adrian E. Valentine, 28, Joplin, was fined $412 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• James A. Holesapple, 80, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Micah G. Harris, 29, Carthage, was fined $556 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.

• Dustin L. Jennings, 20, Loma Linda, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Caden C. Carlin, 21, Neosho, was fined $225 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Krista R. Sheldon, 32, Edmond, Okla., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jose L. Sanchez-Rodriguez, 34, Joplin, was fined $376 for following too closely and driving without a license.

• Shannon K. Forkner, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Manny R. Myers, 28, Columbus, Kan., was fined $452 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without a license and failure to display license plates.

• Kiarra J. Turley, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Larry J. Jack, 37, Joplin, was fined $131 for bonfires and outdoor rubbish fires.

• Michelle R. Durbin, 52, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Shawna Williamson, 19, Parsons, Kan., was fined $431 for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

• Prentiece Hackett, 54, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Dakota K. Parkhurst, 24, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Matthew C. Richmond, 20, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

