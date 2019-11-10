Joplin Municipal Court
• Jesica D. Montanelli, 32, Neosho, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Felicia A. McGinnis, 32, Galena, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Demetrius A. Braxton, 47, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Alyssa A. Yasger, 20, Webb City, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Colton J. Steere, 24, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lucinda M. Anderson, 42, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to stop.
• Calyn R. Mazur, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kenneth W. Johnson III, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cory M. Banta, 22, Joplin, was fined $276 for following too closely.
• Cin S. Kap, 36, Columbia, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Kayin Lee, 20, Verona, was fined $226 for improper lane usage.
• Nyelah S. Hallett, 31, Joplin, fined $276 for improper lane usage.
• Dakota S. Banks, 27, Joplin, was fined $226 for leaving the scene of an accident.
• George R. Connors, 30, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Gabriel A. Garza, 25, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Richard G. Owens, 40, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Anthony L. Collins, 40, Webb City, was fined $242 for failure to yield and offenses relating to motor vehicles.
• Bobbie L. Gott, 51, Joplin, was fined $231 for careless driving.
• Abigail K. Vaughn, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Zachary W. McDonough, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding in a school zone.
• Charles D. Spencer III, 20, Alba, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Vance O. Asquith, 20, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Nian F. Wheeler, 17, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Trisha C. Stewart, 30, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gage D. Sifferman, 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ramon Gomez, 64, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• David S. North, 38, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Kerstin G. Landwer, 50, Billings, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Amber L. Campbell, 19, Joplin, was fined $301 for speeding in a school zone.
• Jennifer D. Cox, 35, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Dianne L. Gurley, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Taishone T. Hall, 26, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Christopher S. Grabenauer, 42, Joplin, was fined $1,106 for failure to provide financial responsibility, disturbing the peace, larceny and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Matthew J. Tallie, 25, Joplin, was fined $712 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, assaults and circumvention of ignition interlock device.
• Michael L. Hughes, 54, Colorado Springs, Colo., was fined $531 for failure to provide identification.
• Martin C. Miller, 62, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Dwight J. Stanley, 39, Joplin, was fined $406 for failure to display license plates, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility
• Jonathan W. Walker, 30, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeffery A. Gillette, 32, Neosho, was fined $131 for misuse of the emergency telephone system.
• William Gollins, 53, San Luis Obispo, Calif., was fined $131 for assaults.
• Grant J. Keenan, 56, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Amanda R. Huffman, 31, Joplin, was fined $206 for operation of dangerous vehicles.
• Steven R. Martin, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Ronald J. Deloney, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Keaton W. Fine, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Antonio Ramirez, 41, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Paris J. Guzman, 20, Joplin, was fined $392 for failure to display license plates, careless driving and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Holly L. Hazlewood, 36, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Libby L. Watson, 27, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Bryan A. Talley, 19, Goodman, was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Carmina A. Daniels, 25, Webb City, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Dallas T. Doucette, 23, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Gerald J. Yeoman Jr., 67, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Shannon K. Forkner, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Olivia Powell, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Corey M. Friend, 30, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Jill E. Mohler, 52, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Ashley N. Comer, 18, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Carter M. Lybarger, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Adolofo D. Mendoza, 67, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Adam C. Scutti, 45, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.