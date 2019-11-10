Joplin Municipal Court

• Jesica D. Montanelli, 32, Neosho, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Felicia A. McGinnis, 32, Galena, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.

• Demetrius A. Braxton, 47, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Alyssa A. Yasger, 20, Webb City, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Colton J. Steere, 24, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Lucinda M. Anderson, 42, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to stop.

• Calyn R. Mazur, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Kenneth W. Johnson III, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Cory M. Banta, 22, Joplin, was fined $276 for following too closely.

• Cin S. Kap, 36, Columbia, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Kayin Lee, 20, Verona, was fined $226 for improper lane usage.

• Nyelah S. Hallett, 31, Joplin, fined $276 for improper lane usage.

• Dakota S. Banks, 27, Joplin, was fined $226 for leaving the scene of an accident.

• George R. Connors, 30, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.

• Gabriel A. Garza, 25, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.

• Richard G. Owens, 40, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.

• Anthony L. Collins, 40, Webb City, was fined $242 for failure to yield and offenses relating to motor vehicles.

• Bobbie L. Gott, 51, Joplin, was fined $231 for careless driving.

• Abigail K. Vaughn, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Zachary W. McDonough, 22, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding in a school zone.

• Charles D. Spencer III, 20, Alba, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Vance O. Asquith, 20, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.

• Nian F. Wheeler, 17, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Trisha C. Stewart, 30, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Gage D. Sifferman, 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Ramon Gomez, 64, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.

• David S. North, 38, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.

• Kerstin G. Landwer, 50, Billings, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Amber L. Campbell, 19, Joplin, was fined $301 for speeding in a school zone.

• Jennifer D. Cox, 35, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Dianne L. Gurley, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Taishone T. Hall, 26, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Christopher S. Grabenauer, 42, Joplin, was fined $1,106 for failure to provide financial responsibility, disturbing the peace, larceny and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Matthew J. Tallie, 25, Joplin, was fined $712 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, assaults and circumvention of ignition interlock device.

• Michael L. Hughes, 54, Colorado Springs, Colo., was fined $531 for failure to provide identification.

• Martin C. Miller, 62, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Dwight J. Stanley, 39, Joplin, was fined $406 for failure to display license plates, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility

• Jonathan W. Walker, 30, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Jeffery A. Gillette, 32, Neosho, was fined $131 for misuse of the emergency telephone system.

• William Gollins, 53, San Luis Obispo, Calif., was fined $131 for assaults.

• Grant J. Keenan, 56, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Amanda R. Huffman, 31, Joplin, was fined $206 for operation of dangerous vehicles.

• Steven R. Martin, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.

• Ronald J. Deloney, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Keaton W. Fine, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Antonio Ramirez, 41, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.

• Paris J. Guzman, 20, Joplin, was fined $392 for failure to display license plates, careless driving and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Holly L. Hazlewood, 36, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Libby L. Watson, 27, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Bryan A. Talley, 19, Goodman, was fined $206 for failure to yield.

• Carmina A. Daniels, 25, Webb City, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Dallas T. Doucette, 23, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.

• Gerald J. Yeoman Jr., 67, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Shannon K. Forkner, 44, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• Olivia Powell, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Corey M. Friend, 30, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Jill E. Mohler, 52, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Ashley N. Comer, 18, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Carter M. Lybarger, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Adolofo D. Mendoza, 67, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Adam C. Scutti, 45, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.

Tags

Recommended for you