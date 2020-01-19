Joplin Municipal Court
• Habib G. Munshi, 55, Branson, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Kelsey J. Warren, 30, Duquesne, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Tre R. Ackerson, 25, Webb City, was fined $687 for driving without a license, careless driving, resisting an officer and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Nicole Allen, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Sheri L. McGee, 56, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Lainie M. Fouts, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Meggan L. Stewart, 24, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Nicholas T. Moore, 31, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Brittany N. Rusk, 36, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Kara A. Jackson, 31, Rogers, Ark., was fined $127 for speeding.
• Teresa J. Solenberg, 52, Granby, was fined $102 for prohibited parking.
• Geraldo P. Villasenor, 49, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Joseph E. Petrey, 23, Frankfort, Ky., was fined $362 for trespassing.
• Jerry D. Gibson, 57, Neosho, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jacob J. Jones, 24, Oswego, Kan., was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Alyssa M. Gary, 27, Webb City, was fined $110 for failure to display license plates.
• Qualiq R. Clark, 19, Joplin, was fined $406 for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Kanover Joel Jr., 26, Noel, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hakeem A. Bailey, 16, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Autumn L. Crane, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Damon E. Waggoner, 33, Joplin, was fined $288 for failure to comply with nuisance notice and driving without a license.
• Dontre S. Smith, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Thomas T. Hall, 17, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Nicholas J. McDaniel, 20, Miami, Okla., was fined $523 for failure to provide financial responsibility, resisting an officer and failure to provide identification.
• Dawn M. Balchus, 49, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Linda R. Bittner, 59, Carl Junction, was fined $156 for failure to stop.
• Randal J. Stephens, 59, Neosho, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Jim L. Pashia, 48, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Charles B. Gibson, 57, Webb City, was fined $256 for U-turns.
• Peter Ploeger, 52, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Paulie J. Causey-Ward, 42, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Stephan S. Namelo, 19, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Sheridan D. Ruch, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jack J. Shipley, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Roger D. Brown, 61, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Richard L. Persinger, 60, Webb City, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Maurlon N. Bembry, 31, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Jessup L. Bailey, 42, Neosho, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Sean M. Campbell, 22, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Stephanie A. Bresee, 35, Riverton, Kan., was fined $306 for following too closely.
• Ronnie E. Wells, 69, Carthage, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Edward M. Tucker, 31, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Thomas W. Visser, 67, Carthage, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Katrina W. Bemo, 47, Carl Junction, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Myka D. Olds, 24, Asbury, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Joseph R. Miller Jr., 42, Joplin, was fined $367 for failure to provide financial responsibility and operation of dangerous vehicles.
• Rhonda L. Holt, 60, Joplin, was fined $306 for following too closely.
• Jonathan M. Butler, 26, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Melissa M. Randolph, 52, Joplin, was fined $206 for tampering with vehicles.
• Zeth R. Quallate, 35, Joplin, was fined $519 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kyler G. Lawrence, 27, Neosho, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Brandon E. Funkhouser, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for vandalism.
• Mellissa L. King, 46, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Kaylea A. Ashburn, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Derek J. Soper, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Justin Ward, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Tori W. Yoakum, 27, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tandra K. Sampson, 41, Joplin, was fined $131 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael D. Reed, 56, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Adam P. Smith, 46, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaults.
• Marvin E. Willoughby, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Bruce L. Vanover II, 33, Joplin, was fined $150 for possession of marijuana.
• Patrick Mueller, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaulting an officer.
• Kristin H. Fleischmann, 28, Joplin, was fined $291 for failure to provide financial responsibility and possession of marijuana.
• Johnny F. Coyne, 35, Independence, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Dalton R. Wright, 24, Springfield, was fined $287 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Jennifer M. Byrd, 31, Butler, Tenn., was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Izaiah S. Hodges, 19, Murrieta, Calif., was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeanette A. Hunter, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Joseph P. Johnson, 57, Joplin, was fined $1,130 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to display license plates and driving without a license.
• Tonya J. Loyd, 30, Diamond, was fined $362 for disturbing the peace and vandalism.
• Abraham Barnard Jr., 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Christopher D. Addis, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Alexander O. Barnes, 47, Joplin, was fined $631 for failure to provide identification.
• Craig A. Washington, 50, Joplin, was fined $367 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kevin T. Mandarini, 27, Joplin, was fined $651 for driving while intoxicated, improper lighting equipment, and driving without license plates.
• Ricky J. Smith, 42, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Linda S. Johnson, 56, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Daniel J. Rosiere, 34, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Meagen L. Wilson, 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tyra E. Collins, 29, Bentonville, Ark., was fined $1,061 for driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Eric M. Banfield, 25, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Tyrell C. Sanders, 18, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joey V. Purvis, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for dogs running at large.
• Garrett J. Gregory, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anthony W. Woodworth, 27, Duquesne, was fined $562 for disturbing the peace.
• Charles W. Sherman, 39, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert P. Webb, 19, Anderson, was fined $275 for disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Paul E. Moreno, 33, Anderson, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Aldon Simion, 22, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Jesus Corral-Valenzuela, 41, Webb City, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Taysia M. Blake, 32, Joplin, was fined $606 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Leroy Martin, 73, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Larae Y. Lovell, 50, Joplin, was fined $350 for disturbing the peace.
• Westley J. Shaner, 19, Joplin, was fined $904 for disturbing the peace, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dusty M. Revelle, 34, Joplin, was fined $525 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amanda L. Mahon, 37, Tulsa, Okla., was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Alyssa Williams, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Anthony Soria, 60, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• David L. Stapleton Sr., 69, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace and trespassing.
• Matthew W. Osborne, 41, Neosho, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Robert L. Counts Jr., 48, Joplin, was fined $242 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Randall N. Abell, 40, Joplin, was fined $662 for larceny and disturbing the peace.
• Wenhaua Zhang, 67, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Denver K. Myers, 20, Carterville, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Sheryl D. Fullmer, 63, Webb City, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Linda S. Oxendine, 62, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Justin R. Severs, 45, Miami, Okla., was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Brooklyn M. Sullivan, 19, Joplin, was fined $256 for improper lane usage.
• Edna S. Kelso, 57, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Carlette Zimmerman, 72, Anderson, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Mary S. Abell, 37, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Rosalyn P. Roldan, 34, Duquesne, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jean A. Evans, 80, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Dacian C. T. Brown, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for resisting an officer and improper lighting equipment.
• Jacob A. Jeffcott, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Teresa D. Konrady, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Jerry P. Wright Jr., 57, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Stephen W. Breese, 47, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Sheila A. Hart, 60, Neosho, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Phong V. Nguyen, 38, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Carolyn A. Cassidy, 73, Scammon, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sarah L. Davis, 34, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
