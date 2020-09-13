Joplin Municipal Court
• Shawna L. Titus, 44, Galena, Kan., was fined $637 for possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jamie M. Hulen, 28, Grove, Okla., was fined $531 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Zander J. Clayton, 17, Carthage, was fined $281 for following too closely.
• Grace M. Daniels, 22, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Melanee D. Day, 21, Joplin, was fined $256 for trespassing.
• Carson A. Jarosz, 16, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Sammy Rono, 26, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Alberto Ramirez, 46, El Paso, Texas, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeremy D. Head, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jerry W. Barker, 62, Bartlett, Kan., was fined $281 for failure to yield.
• Jennifer D. Hutchinson, 46, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Christina M. Evans, 41, Duenweg, was fined $256 for disturbing the peace.
• Derrick S. Grubb, 20, Joplin, was fined $275 for speeding.
• Aaron D. Hill, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Henry E. Rayman, 61, Springfield, was fined $356 for resisting an officer and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Jennifer L. Anderson, 36, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Robert W. Fisher, 42, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Jonathan R. Myers, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Sharlene T. Parks, 26, Joplin, was fined $256 for resisting an officer.
• Colton G. Neely, 25, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zachariah J. Eubanks, 35, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with suspended or revoked license.
• Skylar R. Land, 22, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kellie A. Stretesky, 34, Joplin, was fined $256 for disturbing the peace.
• Seth H. Gothard, 18, Pineville, was fined $256 for larceny.
• Tristin M. Allison, 20, Joplin, was find $127 for speeding.
• Emily D. Whitehead, 18, city unavailable, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Kaleb R. Ritter, 24, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Derek J. Nguyen, 29, Carthage, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Eddie G. Sinor, 59, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Heather M. Childs, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Brandon C. Falls, 32, Joplin, was fined $331 for assaults and vandalism.
• Zuly V. Rax-Perez, 24, Carthage, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Mikalah E. Williams, 26, Neosho, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Joyce A. Tucker, 50, Joplin, was fined $110 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sabastian M. Stanek, 28, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny.
• Michael D. Garrick, 46, Mount Vernon, was fined $281 for trespassing.
• Samantha C. Holmes, 29, Joplin, was fined $631 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sheri A. Timmons, 46, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Brandon S. Thomas, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Tonya D. Robinson, 55, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Tonya D. Robinson, 55, Joplin, was fined $100 for disturbing the peace.
• Cleon L. Harris, 34, Neosho, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maleigha R. Montee, 23, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and improper lane usage.
• Tonya D. Love, 55, Joplin, was fined $150 for trespassing.
• Christopher S. Smith, 28, Duenweg, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Ronald L. Taylor, 33, Edmond, Okla., was fined $231 for larceny.
• Peter A. Cowles, 36, Sarcoxie, was fined $746 for driving while intoxicated.
• Story L. Radcliff, 23, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ariel M. Mullins, 28, Verona, was fined $675 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Zachary S. Barlett, 29, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Chandler R. Vanlandingham, 23, Joplin, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Justin Talamantez, 21, Carthage, was fined $931 for driving while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Leanne F. Parker, 53, Joplin, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Victoria E. Word, 27, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Deporres S. Steeples, 26, Florissant, was fined $410 for speeding, operation of a dangerous vehicle and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Geovanny E. Rodriguez, 46, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob L. Dominguez, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael E. Martin, 55, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• Alan D. Alvarado, 23, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Justin L. Spencer, 30, Joplin, was fined $392 for failure to stop and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rickey R. Watson, 59, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Kimberly L. Divine, 62, Joplin, was fined $281 for failure to yield.
• Jimmie R. Whitlock, 73, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Tiffany M. Chaplin, 37, Duquesne, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Gregory E. McKinney, 35, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Shane F. South, 36, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dalton W. Myers, 23, Carterville, was fined $773 for domestic assault, driving without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• David Sinks, 50, Joplin, was fined $512 for resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
• Valerie L. Lester, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaults.
• Kelsie M. Willard, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Whitney B. Ramirez, 21, Carthage, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Alana Salinas, 35, Raytown, was fined $131 for failure to provide identification.
• Sebastian Carlos, 20, Overland Park, Kan., was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Danyell D. Pollard, 42, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $147 for speeding.
