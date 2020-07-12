Joplin Municipal Court
• Jacob T. Wright, 26, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Rosa M. Robbins, 24, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Erin M. Watkins, 27, Granby, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Tammi L. Burke, 48, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Mishelle B. Schlenk, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Heather R. Tomas, 43, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Cindi M. Stanley, 47, Joplin, was fined $206 for careless driving.
• Austin C. Webb, 25, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Marissa E. Shidler, 19, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Stephanie M. Rogge, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Patrick E. Wagner, 59, Carthage, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Ashlai N. Luellen, 31, Joplin, was fined $276 for assaults.
• Brian M. Rogers, 34, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Samuel B. Shannon, 65, Joplin, was fined $381 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Elizabeth D. Herrin, 86, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joyce A. Tucker, 50, Joplin, was fined $516 for failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jared Beckett, 18, Joplin, was fined $256 for resisting lawful detention and bicycle lamp and reflector violations.
• George W. Fecko, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Travis J. Nivens, 35, Neosho, was fined $331 for trespassing and larceny.
• Shelly R. Yeager, 47, Joplin, was fined $331 for trespassing and resisting an officer.
• Jamal A. Abdul-Muhyee, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Harold E. Ray, 55, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Carl D. Moore, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Tracy Wellner, 48, Springdale, Ark., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Natalie S. Nunnery, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• James Rhodes, 17, Carterville, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Joel W. Moody, 39, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
