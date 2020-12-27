Joplin Municipal Court
• Daysha J. Hughes, 31, Webb City, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cindy M. Pickett, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Lee M. Tomlinson, 20, Stark City, was fined $225 for careless driving.
• Tyler J. Geisler, 38, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.
• Michael P. Holbert, 19, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Douglas E. Edwards, 55, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Sheila M. Anderson, 34, Neosho, was fined $206 for speeding in a school zone.
• Sandra S. Collins, 73, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Emma J. Hanna-Huff, 18, Joplin, was fined $348 for failure to stop and possession of marijuana.
• Crashawna D. Perry, 32, Joplin, was fined $263 for trespassing.
• Christopher C. Meeker, 42, Bentonville, Ark., was fined $188 for resisting an officer.
• Aaron N. Willhite, 38, Joplin, was fined $238 for disturbing the peace.
• Steven R. Martin, 37, Joplin, was fined $513 for larceny, public consumption of alcoholic beverages and resisting an officer.
• Jerry B. Tate, 58, Joplin, was fined $338 for loitering on closed parking lots and failure to provide identification.
• Bradley J. Clark, 62, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.
• David L. Slone, 41, Joplin, was fined $238 for assaults.
• Roy M. Murphy, 50, Joplin, was fined $238 for trespassing.
• Chayton L. Crout, 22, Joplin, was fined $188 for resisting an officer.
• Skylar S. Fleming, 33, Miami, Okla., was fined $151 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Candy L. Miller, 56, Joplin, was fined $412 for disturbing the peace and larceny.
• David E. Meredith III, 21, Coffeyville, Kan., was fined $431 for larceny.
• Paula L. McClintock, 67, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to comply with nuisance notice.
• Larry Samuel, 59, Joplin, was fined $106 for disturbing the peace.
• James A. Tawwater, 40, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Faith L. Thompson, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jon F. Bieker, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Amaya R. Cowan, 16, Carl Junction, was fined $181 for speeding in a school zone.
• Charles M. Carter, 62, Duenweg, was fined $302 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Stephanie L. Willis, 43, Joplin, was fined $637 for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and larceny.
• Tabitha N. McCarter, 34, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to comply with nuisance notice.
• Sarah L. Simpson, 33, Webb City, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Jessie C. West, 36, Reeds, was fined $275 for failure to provide identification.
• Virginia E. Ellis, 42, Joplin, was fined $481 for larceny and trespassing.
• Neal A. Putney, 44, Joplin, was fined $206 for disturbing the peace.
• Willard F. Criddle, 52, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jerad A. Fry, 36, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Kylee D. Morris, 24, Joplin, was fined $131 for improper lighting equipment.
• Justin R. Copeland, 29, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Scott W. Hague, 45, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Andrew Z. Stark, 20, Carthage, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Luther R. Streight, 46, Joplin, was fined $188 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Heath L. Walker, 17, Carl Junction, was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Connor S. Allen, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to provide identification.
• Robert R. Vanbibber, 39, Joplin, was fined $542 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kyle Hawkins, 22, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Hugo W. De Leon, 57, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Devan M. Cunningham, 18, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sara N. Bonaccorsi, 28, Marina Del Rey, Calif., was fined $1,281 for disturbing the peace.
• Robert L. Counts Jr., 49, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Beth M. Derrick, 32, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $225 for prohibited parking.
• Stephen R. Taylor, 45, Neosho, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Mark Turner, 59, Springfield, was fined $206 for failure to stop.
• Connor J. Garvin, 20, Carthage, was fined $562 for disturbing the peace.
• Bailey E. Nichols, 20, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Hannah C. Magnusson, 27, Joplin, was fined $225 for following too closely.
• Hayden L. Smith, 28, Joplin, was fined $238 for resisting an officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.