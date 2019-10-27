Joplin Municipal Court
• April M. Bender, 32, Joplin, was fined $356 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachariah G. Keller, 34, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nicole D. Dunn, 24, Joplin, was fined $348 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Keaton W. Fine, 28, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting an officer and trespassing.
• John J. Woorhis, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Stanimir S. Kostov, 29, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to use signals.
• Nancy B. Crawford, 47, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Glaine A. Hijoe, 33, Carthage, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• James D. Rickey, 47, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Steven M. Ferguson, 39, Warsaw, was fined $100 for disturbing the peace.
• Andrew S. Lord, 42, Neosho, was fined $183 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Trenton W. Stephenson, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Jalil R. Hamilton, 24, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting lawful detention.
• Nathaniel G. Thompson, 50, Carthage, was fined $100 for resisting an officer.
• Channien J. Reed, 30, Seneca, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Shane E. Fisher, 43, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny and disturbing the peace.
• Christopher A. Fargo, 32, Joplin, was fined $181 for vandalism.
• Joshua M. Norris, 25, Joplin, was fined $306 for resisting an officer, and violating park rules and regulations.
• Jarrod S. Duggan, 43, Joplin, was fined $206 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Jessica D. Edens, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Michael P. Banks Jr., 48, Duenweg, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Allyson L. Tyree, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brittani G. Blaylock, 27, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Kevin P. Millhouse, 48, Joplin, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Kaleb B. Watson, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Arnold G. Sills Jr., 60, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
• Richard H. Roberts, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for excessive noise.
• Brandie J. McManigal, 47, Joplin, was fined $102 for prohibited parking.
• John E. Tullis, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Jennifer H. Edwards, 32, Carl Junction, was fined $137 for speeding.
