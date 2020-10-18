Joplin Municipal Court
• Gage A. Schemet, 20, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Juan C. Zuniga Pedraza, 18, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Peggy Stanton, 72, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Alberta M. Summers, 48, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Zonnie A. Battle, 60, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Maurlon N. Bembry, 32, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving without license plates.
• Thomas R. Logan, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Rick W. Puryear, 67, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Boyd W. Marcum, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Teresa M. Hefley, 52, Joplin, was fined $259 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Johannah C. Brown, 57, Gillespie, Ill., was fined $231 for trespassing.
• David R. Maples, 40, Springfield, was fined $292 for operation of dangerous vehicle and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rebecca K. Burton, 51, Pierce City, was fined $531 for trespassing and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• James R. Butler II, 34, Neosho, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Glenn Ford, 47, Chicago, Ill., was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Richard A. Karem, 65, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Nathan R. Pendergrass, 35, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Carter D. Ezell, 21, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph P. Orton, 21, Joplin, was fined $367 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.
• Laurissa A. Bourgeois, 58, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Katie L. Lovejoy, 31, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Amanda G. Matheson, 44, Webb City, was fined $181 for failure to provide identification.
• Michael Cerone, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Barry S. Meyer, 51, Neosho, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Tyree D. Allen, 23, Joplin, was fined $131 for loitering on closed parking lots.
• Amritpal S. Gill, 26, Fresno, Calif., was fined $225 for failure to yield.
• Joanne E. Samples, 47, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Marilou P. Greenwood, 36, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• David D. Houdyshell, 26, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Patricia A. Welshhon, 60, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Dawn M. Balchus, 49, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to display license plates.
• Diana R. Wiles, 71, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Roger Massey, 77, Wyandotte, Okla., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Kayla D. Fair, 30, Miami, Okla., was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Paxton H. Zeigler, 22, Carthage, was fined $181 for careless driving.
• Jennifer A. Jensen, 40, Carl Junction, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Korbin L. Martin, 19, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Felisha M. Selbe, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Shannon D. Short, 47, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dwayne D. Whardo, 69, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Demi P. Ward, 27, Joplin was fined $147 for speeding.
• Troy D. Ellis, 52, Joplin, was fined $676 for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mary J. Montez, 35, Joplin, was fined $731 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Crystal L. Starr, 34, Webb City, was fined $281 for failure to stop.
• David E. Bergland, 57, Oronogo, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Mechell D. Proctor, 36, Webb City, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Rodriquez A. Davis, 41, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Melissa D. England, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for violating park rules and regulations.
• Teven S. Johnson, 25, Webb City, was fined $381 for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
• Robert D. Gallimore III, 43, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace.
• Jennifer L. Newman, 39, Webb City, was fined $756 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Tammy M. Ogden, 37, Neosho, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Allan A. Nyaanga, 22, Joplin, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Laura M. Brestal, 50, Joplin, was fined $531 for larceny.
• Connor S. Allen, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Autumn M. Wagner, 32, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Vanesa M. Romero, 27, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving without license plates.
• Christopher J. Armitage, 47, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Julie A. Arfin, 59, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Kathleen V. Newell, 26, Welch, Okla., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Daniel R. Destefano, 56, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Amanda M. Gardner, 24, Kansas City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jorge L. Tebalan-Juarez, 22, Carthage, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Courtney H. Bray, 44, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael P. Banks Jr. 49, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Jennifer D. Peak, 24, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dustin W. Crowe, 45, Rogers, Ark., was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Brandon J. Hall, 25, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Garrett M. Weaver, 29, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Deondre H. Collinsworth, 20, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Kevin R. Estes, 43, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Charles M. Lannan, 57, Brighton, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Syler A. Petitt-Cotton, 19, Powell, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amber Thurman, 17, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Adrian J. Brown, 19, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael C. Husband, 35, Galena, Kan., was fined $116 for failure to display license plates.
• Frankie C. Carlisle, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dylan L. Altheide, 19, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Colton D. Anderson, 19, Carthage, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joseph Mendoza, 16, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
