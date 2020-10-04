JOPLIN MUNICIPAL COURT
• Cara L. Dooper, 50, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Bradley P. Thornburg, 44, city unavailable, was fined $292 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Zachariah G. Keller, 35, Joplin, was fined $398 for receiving stolen property and failure to display license plates.
• William R. Colvard, 35, Joplin, was fined $866 for vandalism, disturbing the peace, and trespassing.
• Dalton A. Denny, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Brian S. Smith, 49, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• June M. Osier, 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Brandon Howard, 19, Jasper, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Mya R. Tournear, 18, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Abigail H. Euller, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Kyler S. Kemp, 21, Branson, was fined $731 for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan G. Butler, 41, Joplin, was fined $331 for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
• Levi D. Hicks, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Jahayla K. Overton, 27, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Seth W. Vaile, 26, Carl Junction, was fined $131 for resisting lawful detention.
• Tameka M. McNeil-Hutchinson, 27, Joplin, was fined $531 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aaron K. Wright, 30, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting lawful detention.
• Jennifer M. Nelums, 36, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Dagan J. Barker, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Tina L. Barton, 61, Joplin, was fined $676 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Manuel Cornelio-Gomez, 43, Webb City, was fined $631 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Galen R. McCarty, 28, Joplin, was fined $1,418 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment, failure to provide identification, and assaulting an officer.
• Eleno Villalon Gonzalez, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• James B. Catchings, 50, Porterville, Calif., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Pamela L. Darnell, 47, Webb City, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Angela N. West, 38, Carl Junction, was fined $147 for speeding.
