Joplin Municipal Court
• Jordan W. Jennings, 24, Duenweg, was fined $953 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without license plates, trespassing and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rhonda K. Childers, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Austin B. Cobaugh, 21, Carthage, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Kenneth F. Shaw, 60, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Stephanie A. Ayers, 45, Sheldon, was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Jerri L. Conley, 61, Carl Junction, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Samuel J. Hughes, 31, Joplin, was fined $793 for trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Robert A. Maslen, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Nathaniel G. Thompson, 51, Joplin, was fined $306 for resisting lawful detention and larceny.
• Zachary L. Maurer, 30, Cape Girardeau, was fined $481 for larceny, resisting an officer and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Terrence W. Brown, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for tampering with vehicles.
• Rodrick Hatten, 28, Texarkana, Ark., was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Brandon C. Vaughn, 33, Oklahoma City, Okla., was fined $331 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kara L. Woodham, 38, Fort Scott, Kan., was fined $381 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Monesha M. Sherrick, 22, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.
• Cherie L. Bebee, 37, Galena, Kan., was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jeremy K. Sampson, 41, Joplin, was fined $242 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Anthony S. Smith, 37, Carthage, was fined $431 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Skylar M. Howey, 19, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Heather D. Barthalomew, 35, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William C. Cole Jr., 36, city unavailable, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rebecca M. Karguth, 36, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Jacob L. Wilson, 18, Golden City, was fined $231 for harassment.
• Cheryl A. Berry, 31, Joplin, was fined $316 for careless driving and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Hannah M. Henry, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michael Goodwin, 46, Mulberry, Kan., was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Jean Fraticelli Carmona, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeremy L. Johnson, 48, Carthage, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Capri A. Dalmas, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Tabitha R. Troutman, 37, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.
• Ronald S. Patterson, 45, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting lawful detention and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David L. Martin, 39, Joplin, was fined $381 for assaults.
• Casey M. Callihan, 42, Joplin, was fined $912 for failure to provide identification and vandalism.
• Terri L. Nino, 39, Galena, Kan., was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dalton W. Parks, 28, Neodesha, Kan., was fined $431 for larceny and trespassing.
• Bessie R. Howell, 38, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Marcel D. Johnson, 35, Joplin, was fined $206 for larceny.
• Rory J. Patterson, 22, Joplin, was fined $482 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James T. Leonard, 27, Columbus, Kan., was fined $456 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kyle E. McDonald, 22, Joplin, was fined $562 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide identification.
• Aaron W. McBride, 44, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anthony S. Wilson, 32, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Michael A. Chase, 27, Joplin, was fined $506 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Everett J. Victery, 44, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Randy M. Bearden, 17, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Weston W. Taylor, 21, Neosho, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Matthew J. Sims, 39, Irving, Texas, was fined $181 for speeding.
• Kristen D. Long, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Carlos R. Urrutia, 21, Pampa, Texas, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Scott R. Peterson, 56, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
