Joplin Municipal Court
• Trevor A. Tennison, 18, Anderson, was fined $337 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.
• Jon T. Stepp, 38, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Ferman M. Yoder, 33, Stark City, was fined $533 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael W. Jenkins, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.
• Joshua M. Parker, 26, Joplin, was fined $106 for parking or standing in alleys.
• Kassi B. Lane, 37, Neosho, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Quaeshawn D. Clark, 23, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Braydin R. Youngblood, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Dravin M. Randall, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ceara N. Peggram, 26, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Sarah E. Wilson, 46, Bolivar, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Caleb M. Keeling, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Alex Dolon, 20, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Janet M. Burton, 43, Carthage, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.
• Terri L. Nino, 38, Galena, Kan., was fined $137 for speeding.
• Leeanne N. Doyle, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for receiving stolen property.
• Dylan S. Shaner, 25, Joplin, was fined $182 for driving without a license.
• Randy V. Smith, 58, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for following too closely.
• Nicholas M. Snyder, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Steven Wogenstahl, 20, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Kylie L. Frischenmeyer, 35, Joplin, was fined $401 for failure to stop and driving without a license.
• Hannah R. Elliott, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to display license plates.
• Donnie P. Goettel, 52, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Horacio N. Sanchez, 30, Neosho, was fined $377 for failure to display license plates, driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sandra L. Lashley, 62, Aurora, was fined $226 for failure to stop.
• Cole R. Carver, 20, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Andre E. Swindell, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Charles R. Johnson, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Michael C. Yarga, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Steven R. Duncan, 33, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Larry A. Dipley, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Timothy R. Willard, 52, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting lawful detention and larceny.
• Von K. Spikes Jr., 22, Joplin, was fined $447 for speeding, driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gary D. Wright, 69, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Michael J. Buchanan, 28, Alba, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Cristian Corniciuc, 17, Joplin, was fined $231 for pedestrians walking along roadways.
• Elijah M. Pacheco, 36, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Aaron W. Martinez, 44, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michelle D. Benson, 40, Kingman, Ariz., was fined $231 for speeding.
• Hector Castillo, 63, Brownsville, Texas, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Tina D. Pelikant, 46, Rossville, Ill., was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Aaron M. Willis, 22, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to use signals.
• Adam J. Short, 43, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Erika N. Salsbury, 24, Carl Junction, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Marcus D. Luster, 32, Webb City, was fined $287 for speeding and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Melissa M. Lampo, 46, Anderson, was fined $228 for larceny.
• Amanda L. Good, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Nicholas M. Brown, 27, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sarah E. Wilson, 46, Bolivar, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Tanner L. Enochs, 24, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Anthony W. Barandas II, 49, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Tracy L. Cullen, 25, Big Cabin, Okla., was fined $427 for failure to display license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jessica A. Smith, 44, Miami, Okla., was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• Billy D. Willis, 27, Anderson, was fined $292 for driving without license plates and receiving stolen property.
• Teddy L. Grabenauer, 44, Joplin, was fined $281 for unlawful use of weapons and vandalism.
• David M. Kinuthia, 37, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Prentiece Hackett, 54, Joplin, was fined $131 for larceny.
• Homer W. Culler, 37, Joplin, was fined $321 for resisting lawful detention and vandalism.
• Melissa J. Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., was fined $306 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dakota L. Navarre, 23, Raceland, La., was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Joshua T. Armstrong, 39, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Scott L. Burris, 43, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Leslie Figueroa, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• James T. Mandera, 42, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Boyd L. A. Damet, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $512 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amanda R. Huffman, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tara L. Fleming, 25, Joplin, was fined $887 for failure to provide identification, disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Austyn B. Carpenter, 27, Joplin, was fined $462 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James E. Weible, 54, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• James T. Leonard, 26, Columbus, Kan., was fined $425 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brandon K. Walker, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Amanda R. Huffman, 31, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Christina Duncan, 56, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to provide identification.
• David C. Hurley, 18, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Aubry J. Dodson, 19, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Howard L. Covey, 53, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.
• Carolyn K. Elmborg, 71, Joplin, was fined $175 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Isaiah J. Hightower, 20, Webb City, was fined $226 for following too closely.
• Thomas A. Crippen, 29, Joplin, was fined $284 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Nancy M. Vang, 21, Neosho, was fined $226 for failure to yield.
• Caleb E. Daniel, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Rusty W. Rowden, 43, Joplin, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Brett Cook, 19, Neosho, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Ayline A. Mendoza, 16, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• May K. R. Folke, 19, Joplin, was fined $279 for speeding and failure to display license plates.
• Anthony M. Sanchez, 32, Neosho, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Madison R. Casey, 20, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
