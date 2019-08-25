Joplin Municipal Court

• Trevor A. Tennison, 18, Anderson, was fined $337 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.

• Jon T. Stepp, 38, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Ferman M. Yoder, 33, Stark City, was fined $533 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Michael W. Jenkins, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.

• Joshua M. Parker, 26, Joplin, was fined $106 for parking or standing in alleys.

• Kassi B. Lane, 37, Neosho, was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Quaeshawn D. Clark, 23, Joplin, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Braydin R. Youngblood, 18, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Dravin M. Randall, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Ceara N. Peggram, 26, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Sarah E. Wilson, 46, Bolivar, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Caleb M. Keeling, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Alex Dolon, 20, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Janet M. Burton, 43, Carthage, was fined $181 for possession of marijuana.

• Terri L. Nino, 38, Galena, Kan., was fined $137 for speeding.

• Leeanne N. Doyle, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for receiving stolen property.

• Dylan S. Shaner, 25, Joplin, was fined $182 for driving without a license.

• Randy V. Smith, 58, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for following too closely.

• Nicholas M. Snyder, 37, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Steven Wogenstahl, 20, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.

• Kylie L. Frischenmeyer, 35, Joplin, was fined $401 for failure to stop and driving without a license.

• Hannah R. Elliott, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to display license plates.

• Donnie P. Goettel, 52, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Horacio N. Sanchez, 30, Neosho, was fined $377 for failure to display license plates, driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Sandra L. Lashley, 62, Aurora, was fined $226 for failure to stop.

• Cole R. Carver, 20, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Andre E. Swindell, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Charles R. Johnson, 28, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Michael C. Yarga, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• Steven R. Duncan, 33, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Larry A. Dipley, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Timothy R. Willard, 52, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting lawful detention and larceny.

• Von K. Spikes Jr., 22, Joplin, was fined $447 for speeding, driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Gary D. Wright, 69, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Michael J. Buchanan, 28, Alba, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Cristian Corniciuc, 17, Joplin, was fined $231 for pedestrians walking along roadways.

• Elijah M. Pacheco, 36, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.

• Aaron W. Martinez, 44, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Michelle D. Benson, 40, Kingman, Ariz., was fined $231 for speeding.

• Hector Castillo, 63, Brownsville, Texas, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Tina D. Pelikant, 46, Rossville, Ill., was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Aaron M. Willis, 22, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to use signals.

• Adam J. Short, 43, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Erika N. Salsbury, 24, Carl Junction, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Marcus D. Luster, 32, Webb City, was fined $287 for speeding and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Melissa M. Lampo, 46, Anderson, was fined $228 for larceny.

• Amanda L. Good, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.

• Nicholas M. Brown, 27, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Sarah E. Wilson, 46, Bolivar, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Tanner L. Enochs, 24, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Anthony W. Barandas II, 49, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Tracy L. Cullen, 25, Big Cabin, Okla., was fined $427 for failure to display license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Jessica A. Smith, 44, Miami, Okla., was fined $131 for resisting an officer.

• Billy D. Willis, 27, Anderson, was fined $292 for driving without license plates and receiving stolen property.

• Teddy L. Grabenauer, 44, Joplin, was fined $281 for unlawful use of weapons and vandalism.

• David M. Kinuthia, 37, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Prentiece Hackett, 54, Joplin, was fined $131 for larceny.

• Homer W. Culler, 37, Joplin, was fined $321 for resisting lawful detention and vandalism.

• Melissa J. Sweet, 35, Afton, Okla., was fined $306 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dakota L. Navarre, 23, Raceland, La., was fined $131 for trespassing.

• Joshua T. Armstrong, 39, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Scott L. Burris, 43, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Leslie Figueroa, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.

• James T. Mandera, 42, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Boyd L. A. Damet, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $512 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Amanda R. Huffman, 31, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Tara L. Fleming, 25, Joplin, was fined $887 for failure to provide identification, disturbing the peace and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Austyn B. Carpenter, 27, Joplin, was fined $462 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• James E. Weible, 54, Joplin, was fined $362 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• James T. Leonard, 26, Columbus, Kan., was fined $425 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Brandon K. Walker, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Amanda R. Huffman, 31, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Christina Duncan, 56, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to provide identification.

• David C. Hurley, 18, Seneca, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Aubry J. Dodson, 19, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Howard L. Covey, 53, Joplin, was fined $156 for trespassing.

• Carolyn K. Elmborg, 71, Joplin, was fined $175 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Isaiah J. Hightower, 20, Webb City, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Thomas A. Crippen, 29, Joplin, was fined $284 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Nancy M. Vang, 21, Neosho, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Caleb E. Daniel, 23, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Rusty W. Rowden, 43, Joplin, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Brett Cook, 19, Neosho, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Ayline A. Mendoza, 16, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• May K. R. Folke, 19, Joplin, was fined $279 for speeding and failure to display license plates.

• Anthony M. Sanchez, 32, Neosho, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Madison R. Casey, 20, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.

