Joplin Municipal Court
• Isaac W. Ogle, 44, Joplin, was fined $139 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Misty D. Vyhlidal, 44, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nicholas J. Travlos, 21, Joplin, was fined $281 for assaults.
• Melissa F. Craig, 49, Joplin, was fined $367 for improper windshields and windows, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Christopher A. Belote, 37, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Robert M. Nevels, 31, Diamond, was fined $713 for vandalism.
• Desiree M. Fisher, 27, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Marie L. Close, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Doleta D. Collins, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Jonni N. Ringen, 34, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Ashley B. Long Stokes, 33, Sarcoxie, was fined $192 for failure to stop.
• Agrippa Agrippa, 34, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Tiffany D. Cash, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Amukthamalyada R. Kunduru, 23, Lewisville, Texas, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Cody J. Tapp, 24, Diamond, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Hal T. Hamm Jr., 61, Camdenton, was fined $142 for failure to use signals.
• Heather J. Owens, 43, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Tony W. Burton, 49, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gregory D. Bell, 44, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Passion J. Thomas, 19, Webb City, was fined $231 for resisting an officer
• Amanda L. Uhlhorn, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Krystal L. Brown, 33, Joplin, was fined $392 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• George W. Brown, 55, Bolivar, was fined $306 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and driving without a license.
• Lee V. Deleon, 33, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Daniel P. Spangler, 52, Carthage, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• James Lee, 62, Colton, Calif., was fined $281 for leaving the scene of an accident.
• Eugenia S. Clark, 56, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Danny L. Couch II, 38, Joplin, was fined $615 for vandalism.
• Zachariah G. Keller, 34, Carl Junction, was fined $182 for driving without a license.
• Derek R. Mattlach, 30, Joplin, was fined $362 for trespassing.
• Chandler B. Key, 19, Millsboro, Del., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Robert W. George Jr., 23, Neosho, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ugochukwu K. Ahaotu, 32, Joplin, was fined $256 for improper lane usage.
• Joey Paul, 20, Joplin, was fined $357 for driving without a license and careless driving.
• Samuel J. Tapia, 27, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to display license plates and resisting an officer.
• Jamie M. Finn, 22, Carthage, was fined $306 for following too closely.
• David E. Estes, 68, Joplin, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Karen M. Sanginetti, 56, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Rebecca L. Rainey, 56, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Tracy L. Remington, 46, Neosho, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Mabaelu Z. Carreno, 26, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• John M. Osborn, 41, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Kylie R. Howerton, 22, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Evan Turner, 17, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Cheri R. Shue, 28, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Nathan T. Ginsburg, 42, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Jamie E. Hester, 32, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Shane M. Medcalf, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Tara L. Highfill, 35, Carthage, was fined $381 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Keith M. Smith, 43, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• John W. Richardson, 48, Joplin, was fined $441 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Eswin A. Morales-Mejia, 30, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without license plates.
• William K. Richardson, 42, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Edward I. Turner, 36, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny.
• Lee A. Friel, 49, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Kathryn P. Gaines, 39, Miami, Okla., was fined $147 for speeding.
• Ronald S. Patterson, 45, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Ryan E. Trigg, 36, Joplin, was fined $831 for vandalism and resisting an officer.
• Kenneth R. Hall, 36, Prairie Grove, was fined $331 for trespassing and resisting an officer.
• Charles D. Johnson, 30, Joplin, was fined $131 for disturbing the peace.
• Carl J. Andrews, 55, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $476 for failure to provide identification and failure to wear protective headgear while riding motorcycles.
• Adam D. Whittington, 23, Duenweg, was fined $528 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Donalyn A. Holmes, 40, Squires, was fined $127 for speeding.
• Sara S. Ashley, 37, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $206 for passing a school bus.
• Tammie S. Brooks, 55, Joplin, was fined $562 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Benjamin A. Dunn, 47, Joplin, was fined $300 for failure to provide identification.
• Terrence W. Donehue, 43, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to provide identification.
• Aaron W. Clarke, 31, Joplin, was fined $473 for disturbing the peace and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Isabel Gonzalez, 40, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Sarah E. Trayer, 40, Joplin, was fined $302 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Tracy G. L. Warren Jr., 31, Carthage, was fined $712 for failure to provide identification.
• Andrew X. Hampton, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Darry W. Taylor, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Anthony B. Preston, 42, Joplin, was fined $696 for driving while intoxicated.
• Ricky G. Callahan, 61, Joplin, was fined $581 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lacie J. Ford, 38, Carthage, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Travis C. Goodwin, 29, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ty P. Wenner, 17, Webb City, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rodney N. Campbell, 57, Joplin, was fined $131 for prohibited manner of driving or riding.
• Tiffany L. Twigger, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Natalie S. Nunnery, 42, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kelton L. Maupin, 25, Joplin, was fined $341 for speeding and failure to display license plates.
• Tony L. Gordon Jr., 25, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Jeremy M. Woodard, 41, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Blake E. Tune, 28, Webb City, was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Dakota J. Campbell, 28, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Jessica D. Carsten, 38, Monett, was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michael T. Ford, 39, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $281 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Madalynn B. Tyler, 21, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Susan L. Trujillo, 59, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Anton G. Caldwell, 52, Joplin, was fined $267 for speeding and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Josh J. Richmond, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Brice A. Clemons, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tiffany M. Franklin, 27, Pierce City, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Elaine G. Childs, 56, Reeds, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kylin A. Smith, 26, Webb City, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Courtney P. Rasmussen, 21, Cassville, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
