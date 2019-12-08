Joplin Municipal Court
• Ricky D. Cook, 31, Webb City, was fined $337 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jeremy J. Angel, 25, Joplin, was fined $987 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide identification.
• Raybon Wright, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Arnold G. Sills Jr., 60, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Alyssa Pinnell, 24, Cassville, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Harley D. Woods, 21, Webb City, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• David W. Phillips, 33, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew L. Smith, 29, Oronogo, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Joseph L. Bowers, 53, Joplin, was fined $231 for urinating or defecating in a public place.
• Juanita S. Smith, 43, Joplin, was fined $376 for failure to provide identification.
• Faith N. Jones, 20, Diamond, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyrell D. Harbin, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Alexus N. Ward, 20, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
• Cameron L. Scribner, 29, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.
• Rusty W. Rowden, 43, Joplin, was fined $300 for larceny and resisting an officer.
• Penney B. Bromell, 72, Marshall, Texas, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Marc A. Thomas, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Candida R. Hudson, 33, Joplin, was fined $331 for vandalism and resisting lawful detention.
• Emilee N. Neher, 31, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and larceny.
• Robert Broussard, 27, Joplin, was fined $481 for larceny, assaults and resisting lawful detention.
• Christopher K. Miller, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Daniel L. Pierson, 62, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.