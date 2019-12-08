Joplin Municipal Court

• Ricky D. Cook, 31, Webb City, was fined $337 for driving without a license and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Jeremy J. Angel, 25, Joplin, was fined $987 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide identification.

• Raybon Wright, 58, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Arnold G. Sills Jr., 60, Joplin, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Alyssa Pinnell, 24, Cassville, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Harley D. Woods, 21, Webb City, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• David W. Phillips, 33, Joplin, was fined $381 for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Matthew L. Smith, 29, Oronogo, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Joseph L. Bowers, 53, Joplin, was fined $231 for urinating or defecating in a public place.

• Juanita S. Smith, 43, Joplin, was fined $376 for failure to provide identification.

• Faith N. Jones, 20, Diamond, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tyrell D. Harbin, 26, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Alexus N. Ward, 20, Joplin, was fined $256 for possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor.

• Cameron L. Scribner, 29, Joplin, was fined $156 for resisting an officer.

• Rusty W. Rowden, 43, Joplin, was fined $300 for larceny and resisting an officer.

• Penney B. Bromell, 72, Marshall, Texas, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Marc A. Thomas, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Candida R. Hudson, 33, Joplin, was fined $331 for vandalism and resisting lawful detention.

• Emilee N. Neher, 31, Joplin, was fined $381 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and larceny.

• Robert Broussard, 27, Joplin, was fined $481 for larceny, assaults and resisting lawful detention.

• Christopher K. Miller, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• Daniel L. Pierson, 62, Joplin, was fined $206 for trespassing.

