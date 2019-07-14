Joplin Municipal Court

• Natasha L. Shannon, 32, Joplin, was fined $377 for driving without a license, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.

• Monica J. Martinez, 38, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting lawful detention.

• Kitty R. West, 56, Joplin, was fined $356 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel L. Herndon, 59, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $156 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joseph R. Tarvin, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Kaitlyn N. Rickey, 24, city unavailable, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Stephanie A. Chentnik, 31, Webb City, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Terri L. Lamb, 23, Galena, Kan., was fined $276 for failure to yield.

• Nathan Chapman, 27, Joplin, was fined $206 for careless driving.

• Erik C. Bruton, 23, Loma Linda, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Shoshana C. Johnson, 39, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Gary W. Davis, 32, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.

• Taianna S. Carrillo, 18, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $207 for careless driving.

• Charles E. Faulkner, 59, Joplin, was fined $226 for failure to stop.

• Elizabeth M. Purvine Busler, 42, Miami, Okla., was fined $276 for failure to yield.

• Joseph S. George, 37, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.

• Rikki R. Tuggle, 40, Joplin, was fined $206 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James E. Herron Jr., 46, Carthage, was fined $181 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

• Charles W. Williams, 28, Webb City, was fined $310 for larceny.

• Jenae D. Lewis, 23, Joplin, was fined $200 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Wesley J. Nowell, 30, La Russell, was fined $160 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Donna M. Hackworth, 50, Neosho, was fined $150 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Justin P. Berry, 37, Carterville, was fined $341 for possession of marijuana and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Sandra D. Burskey, 51, Joplin, was fined $131 for dogs running at large.

• Randy E. Potts, 55, Webb City, was fined $151 for disturbing the peace.

• Devera D. Tucker, 32, Joplin, was fined $317 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.

• Julie A. Wittren, 64, Joplin, was fined $367 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to yield.

• Eric A. Baughman, 38, Joplin, was fined $441 for driving with suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Kayla L. Graciano, 21, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to display license plates.

• Sahira S. Rocha Rascon, 27, Joplin, was fined $182 for driving without a license.

• Branda L. Edwards, 38, Joplin, was fined $226 for improper lane usage.

• Gregory B. Forest, 49, Joplin, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Cameron W. Bozeman, 20, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.

• Tristan A. Kelley, 21, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Roger C. Wardlaw, 67, Goodman, was fined $226 for failure to yield.

• Katherine L. Miller, 63, Joplin, was fined $142 for following too closely.

• Audi Z. Perez, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• David E. Hopkins, 39, Stella, was fined $226 for following too closely.

• Phyllis A. Pennington, 40, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Austin W. Saba-Myers, 22, Joplin, was fined $252 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Walter F. Clifton, 33, Joplin, was fined $100 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Cameron B. Adams, 20, Joplin, was fined $331 for domestic assault.

• Adam P. Smith, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.

• Kenneth W. Jones, 25, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rainey L. Thexton, 30, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• William E. McKinzie, 47, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Christina M. McKinzie, 38, Carl Junction, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Samantha C. Flemings, 31, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving without a license.

• Kenneth W. Jones, 25, Joplin, was fined $250 for disturbing the peace.

• Keaton W. Fine, 27, Joplin, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Judy J. Smith, 49, Joplin, was fined $100 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Charles A. Steele, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

