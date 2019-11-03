Joplin Municipal Court
• Tammie L. Felker, 49, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Jessie A. Garcia, 25, Joplin, was fined $139 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Billy L. McGinnis, 47, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rashad D. Jackson, 23, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Bobby D. Sweeney Jr., 42, Joplin, was fined $131 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justeen S. Downs, 24, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Scott D. Degroat, 35, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Daryl G. Wills, 33, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Paul S. Lindley, 54, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Isaias B. Avila-Martinez, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Ashley D. Russell, 23, Webb City, was fined $334 for failure to yield and failure to stop.
• Jacob D. Kent, 34, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Mark A. Mason III, 50, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Richard C. Hornback, 27, Parsons, Kan., was fined $342 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Frederick B. Utter Jr., 37, Joplin, was fined $131 for resisting an officer.
• David A. McBride, 37, Neosho, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Debra L. Adams, 58, Joplin, was fined $106 for violation of park rules and regulations.
• Bryce A. Frickenschmidt, 32, Lamar, was fined $428 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brianna H. Nively, 25, Joplin, was fined $266 for failure to display license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Gabrial S. Winton, 22, Carthage, was fined $100 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jesse J. Moser, 33, Joplin, was fined $210 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Michael J. Smith, 48, Joplin, was fined $531 for disturbing the peace.
• Garyn L. Adams, 26, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joseph O. Monterrosa, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for improper driving on divided highways.
• Jamie M. Hester, 38, Lincoln, was fined $106 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Shelley R. Wishon, 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for following too closely.
• Ryan J. Doty, 28, Neosho, was fined $231 for speeding in a school zone.
• Drew T. Misner, 28, Joplin, was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Tina M. Ruark, 62, Joplin, was fined $181 for following too closely.
• Debra D. Slankard, 64, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kiah D. Poulson, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Misty D. Brodrick, 42, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brian S. Sattazahn, 30, Joplin, was fined $362 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Paul J. Vasquez, 18, Purcell, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Christopher M. Ambrose, 20, Neosho, was fined $181 for following too closely.
• Maria V. Gallardo-Maldonado, 34, Grove, Okla., was fined $226 for careless driving.
• Josee E. Karguth, 27, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification and resisting an officer.
• Paris M. Hill, 33, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brett J. Serrano, 20, Joplin, was fined $266 for possession of marijuana.
• Melina J. Chandler, 27, Joplin, was fined $297 for failure to provide financial responsibility and speeding.
• Cesar U. Hernandez, 31, Joplin, was fined $500 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting an officer.
• Dallas J. Lewis, 20, Neosho, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Christopher S. Foster, 31, Joplin, was fined $366 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Mariela Z. Garcia, 28, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• David L. Conaway, 56, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Michelle C. Rodriguez, 20, Joplin, was fined $331 for tampering with vehicles.
• Mary A. Ballard, 47, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Wayne J. Fick, 55, Joplin, was fined $306 for resisting an officer and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Annjelica M. Blood, 23, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jordan O. Collins, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brenda Pichardo, 21, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jillian L. Radcliff, 20, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Darcy J. Moses, 22, Neosho, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Marci K. Stevenson, 26, Carterville, was fined $!81 for failure to yield.
• Kylee D. Morris, 23, Webb City, was fined $142 for following too closely.
• Kaitlyn D. Vandever, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to yield.
• Glenda S. Mason, 57, Joplin, was fined $412 for failure to yield, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Wesley G. Legates, 50, Claremore, Okla., was fined $142 for following too closely.
• Clifford A. Howard, 28, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace and possession of marijuana.
• Casandra J. Kerby, 41, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing.
• David B. Lopez, 39, Joplin, was fined $206 for resisting an officer.
• Christopher S. Strader, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.