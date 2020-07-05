Joplin Municipal Court
• Ciara M. Eskridge, 17, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Jesse D. Jones, 41, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny.
• Rashawnna M. Walker, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Leroy Allen, 70, Webb City, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Christopher Morrissey, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Morgan P. Prather, 31, Webb City, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Jonathan R. Green, 33, Galena, Kan., was fined $275 for careless driving.
• William E. Hughlett Jr., 80, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.
• Gerald H. Goodman Jr., 60, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kevin S. Harrold, 47, Diamond, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Aaron D. Clayton, 33, Milwaukee, Wis., was fined $931 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
• Nathan J. Felton, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Joshua D. Schell, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assault and assaults.
• Kara L. Torix, 21, Carterville, was fined $281 for trespassing and resisting an officer.
• Alicia D. Heimann, 33, Joplin, was fined $481 for domestic assault, disturbing the peace and larceny.
• Allonzo Brooks, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• David J. Blue, 52, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Ronald G. Gilmore, 58, Joplin, was fined $442 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Huriah C. Cope-Schulte, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for improper lane usage.
• Michael R. Bokonich, 54, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Michael A. Perry, 43, Joplin, was fined $256 for misuse of the emergency telephone system.
• Krystin M. Sharp, 30, Carterville, was fined $812 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Samantha A. Boyd, 26, Miami, Okla., was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sammy D. Huff, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Rhiannon K. Bartlett, 36, Carthage, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Thomas J. Bell, 26, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Kyle A. Simpson, 46, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Rita A. Fisher, 61, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Dacota N. Carpenter, 26, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Misty D. Aytes, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Shane C. Norris, 35, Webb City, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Zane C. Hedgecorth, 22, Webb City, was fined $637 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.
• Lewis R. Johnson, 50, Joplin, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael D. Pennington, 61, Neosho, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Andrea K. Rickard, 53, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Tara L. Fleming, 26, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.
• Kimberly L. Hale, 43, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• Hunter P. Bartholomew, 19, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
