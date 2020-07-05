Joplin Municipal Court

• Ciara M. Eskridge, 17, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.

• Jesse D. Jones, 41, Joplin, was fined $381 for larceny.

• Rashawnna M. Walker, 41, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Leroy Allen, 70, Webb City, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Christopher Morrissey, 21, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Morgan P. Prather, 31, Webb City, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Jonathan R. Green, 33, Galena, Kan., was fined $275 for careless driving.

• William E. Hughlett Jr., 80, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to yield.

• Gerald H. Goodman Jr., 60, Galena, Kan., was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Kevin S. Harrold, 47, Diamond, was fined $231 for failure to stop.

• Aaron D. Clayton, 33, Milwaukee, Wis., was fined $931 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.

• Nathan J. Felton, 25, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• Joshua D. Schell, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assault and assaults.

• Kara L. Torix, 21, Carterville, was fined $281 for trespassing and resisting an officer.

• Alicia D. Heimann, 33, Joplin, was fined $481 for domestic assault, disturbing the peace and larceny.

• Allonzo Brooks, 45, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.

• David J. Blue, 52, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Ronald G. Gilmore, 58, Joplin, was fined $442 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Huriah C. Cope-Schulte, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for improper lane usage.

• Michael R. Bokonich, 54, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Michael A. Perry, 43, Joplin, was fined $256 for misuse of the emergency telephone system.

• Krystin M. Sharp, 30, Carterville, was fined $812 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.

• Samantha A. Boyd, 26, Miami, Okla., was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Sammy D. Huff, 38, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Rhiannon K. Bartlett, 36, Carthage, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Thomas J. Bell, 26, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.

• Kyle A. Simpson, 46, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Rita A. Fisher, 61, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Dacota N. Carpenter, 26, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.

• Misty D. Aytes, 34, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Shane C. Norris, 35, Webb City, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Zane C. Hedgecorth, 22, Webb City, was fined $637 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and disturbing the peace.

• Lewis R. Johnson, 50, Joplin, was fined $481 for failure to provide identification and driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Michael D. Pennington, 61, Neosho, was fined $231 for following too closely.

• Andrea K. Rickard, 53, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to obey traffic control signals.

• Tara L. Fleming, 26, Joplin, was fined $381 for disturbing the peace.

• Kimberly L. Hale, 43, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.

• Hunter P. Bartholomew, 19, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

Tags

Recommended for you