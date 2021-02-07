Joplin Municipal Court
• Indi R. Lynch, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Charles J. Douglas, 48, Neodesha, Kan., was fined $231 for U-turns.
• Nayeli V. Hernandez, 20, Joplin, was fined $156 for driving without a license.
• Preston L. Hill, 22, Carthage, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Terra R. Grimes, 42, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Tori W. Yoakum, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• McKade J. Crockett, 21, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Yanira Aleman-Cifuentes, 39, Joplin, was fined $363 for driving without a license and following too closely.
• Jeffrey L. Woodcock, 47, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Aaron M. Davis, 43, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Taylor R. Clark, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Dayton L. Hurt, 19, Webb City, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Robbie J. Linch, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Richard W. McDonald, 55, Joplin, was fined $341 for failure to dispay license plates and failure to yield.
• Nicholas T. Breaux, 30, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jeril A. Thomas, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for domestic assault.
• Alanna D. Wright-Robertson, 27, Joplin, was fined $591 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving with a suspended or revoked license and vehicles creating excessive noise.
• Wynnter N. Strait, 31, Carthage, was fined $266 for failure to display license plates and driving without a license.
• Bertha E. Harris, 25, Joplin, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Ryan A. Wooford, 20, Carthage, was fined $181 for careless driving.
• Daniel L. Stanley IV, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for following too closely.
• Tailor M. Holden, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aaron W. West, 31, Joplin, was fined $131 for pedestrians walking along roadways.
• Rodrigo J. Martinez, 28, Joplin, was fined $288 for careless driving and driving without a license.
• Terrance D. Feltus, 43, Joplin, was fined $113 for trespassing.
