Joplin Municipal Court
• Eilyn Pineda Carbajal, 29, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• Hailey S. Benge, 23, Seneca, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Christopher A. Perry Jr., 25, Joplin, was fined $281 for domestic assault.
• Granville D. Gordineer, 35, Joplin, was fined $431 for trespassing.
• Gregory D. Bell, 44, Joplin, was fined $642 for improper lighting equipment, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Brittany K. Lyell, 35, Joplin, was fined $412 for possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny.
• Tyler J. Price, 22, Joplin, was fined $302 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Ronald L. Engle, 51, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Nicholas E. McKinley, 29, Joplin, was fined $289 for speeding and failure to display license plates.
• Sergio A. Rodriguez, 30, Joplin, was fined $231 for domestic assault.
• Shanna M. Lange, 33, Frontenac, Kan., was fined $131 for public consumption of alcoholic beverages.
• Michael R. Frazier, 24, Ozark, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Kyle M. Wilkins, 23, Galena, Kan., was fined $231 for larceny.
• Jody C. Spillman, 48, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to display license plates.
• Dalton M. Savage, 23, Joplin, was fined $491 for driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Chad M. Johnston, 34, Joplin, was fined $302 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Dylan O. Campbell, 24, Quapaw, Okla., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Gary W. Sparks, 72, Diamond, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Isabella O. Clem, 16, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• James E. Cooper Jr., 64, Carthage, was fined $231 for improper lane use on multilane roadways.
• Rebekah R. Reed, 29, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maneesh Singh, 30, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Camra M. Fougere, 28, Carl Junction, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Austin M. Powell, 17, Joplin, was fined $181 for prohibited manner of driving or riding.
• Caleese M. Long, 18, Duquesne, was fined $231 for speeding in a school zone.
• Stephen A. Grindle, 36, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Aileen R. Aldridge, 20, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Maurlon N. Bembry, 31, Joplin, was fined $181 for failure to display license plates.
• Jamichael R. Cooper, 18, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Jeremy D. Malone, 34, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to display license plates.
• Dylan M. Wright, 20, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Sharon J. Smith, 55, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Christopher M. Williams, 31, Joplin, was fined $331 for trespassing and failure to provide identification.
• Jerrod M. Pierce, 28, Joplin, was fined $281 for impersonating officers.
• James L. Boyer, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Stacy L. Perrin, 39, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting lawful detention.
• Adam J. Dalton, 41, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Joseph R. Miller Jr., 42, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Keith E. Taylor, 44, Joplin, was fined $281 for possession of drug paraphernalia and disobeying traffic control devices.
• Khari J. Lang, 23, Webb City, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Melinda D. Dodson, 45, Joplin, was fined $225 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Elijah M. Pacheco, 36, Joplin, was fined $200 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ginette L. Grider, 38, Joplin, was fined $275 for speeding.
• Karen S. Glover, 61, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Joshua M. Ellerman, 17, Carl Junction, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Lloyd E. Stanley Jr., 50, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michael O. Eggensperger, 52, Joplin, was fined $281 for careless driving.
• Jerice L. Rodgers, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Joseph S. Thomas, 20, Joplin, was fined $331 for trespassing and resisting an officer.
• Keisha D. Pennington, 23, Joplin, was fined $306 for improper lane usage.
• Weldon E. Richard Jr., 32, Joplin, was fined $381 for assaults and vandalism.
• Dakota L. Scofield, 23, Oronogo, was fined $256 for possession of marijuana.
• Allen W. Seward, 19, Carl Junction, was fined $131 for operation of dangerous vehicle.
• Kassidy J. Megill, 21, Neosho, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Noah Cole 3rd, 62, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Trinity F. Schroeder, 22, Joplin, was fined $281 for speeding.
• Carlina J. Payton, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Curley W. Johnson, 69, city unavailable, was fined $200 for improper lane usage.
• Sean M. Sandoval, 22, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving without a license.
• Shelby R. Jack, 21, Sarcoxie, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Shyanna R. Lenardson, 19, Kansas, Okla., was fined $225 for speeding in a school zone.
• Skylar D. Addington, 34, Joplin, was fined $225 for speeding in a school zone.
• Rita Shewmake, 72, Miami, Okla., was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Timothy D. Lang, 37, Carterville, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Audrea M. Sanchez, 24, Joplin, was fined $450 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Brooke D. Morgan, 25, Diamond, was fined $231 for failure to provide identification.
• Dale A. Clark, 64, Joplin, was fined $375 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Coleton B. Cavener, 28, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Christopher R. Walker, 31, Anderson, was fined $523 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Tracy D. Misner, 59, Joplin, was fined $281 for disturbing the peace.
• Keegan I. Shanks, 24, Joplin, was fined $300 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Megan A. Harjo, 23, Webb City, was fined $372 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Willie D. Sharp, 41, Joplin, was fined $431 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and improper lighting equipment.
• Emilio R. Maturino, 22, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Kelly J. Taylor, 51, Kearney, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Michael W. Simpson, 21, Joplin, was fined $331 for disturbing the peace.
• James R. Kendall, 54, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kyndal L. Channel, 18, Asbury, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob F. Gower, 28, Miami, Okla., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Nicole M. Beckham, 30, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Martin C. Miller, 63, Joplin, was fined $175 for failure to provide identification.
• Richard L. Thurman, 47, Joplin, was fined $676 for driving while intoxicated.
• Ashley N. Drevyanko, 37, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Elijah M. Pacheco, 36, Joplin, was fined $181 for assaults.
• Jessie A. Wood, 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Ferman M. Yoder, 33, Stark City, was fined $231 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Brycen L. Hale, 26, Columbus, Kan., was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
