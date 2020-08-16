JOPLIN MUNICIPAL COURT
• Douglas A. Rea, 42, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Michael A. Velasco, 45, Springfield, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Zachary P. Gage, 27, Webb City, was fined $292 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Brian K. O'Donnell, 57, Joplin, was fined $181 for illegal passing a school bus.
• Alisha L. East, 30, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to stop.
• Richard Woods, 27, Joplin, was fined $231 for assaults.
• Nyle Z. Williams, 27, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Dennis L. Raulston, 17, Joplin, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Heather S. Gordon, 26, Joplin, was fined $491 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Charles A. Steele, 35, Joplin, was fined $131 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• Derek B. Thurlo, 24, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Ashley R. Logsdon, 32, Joplin, was fined $256 for speeding.
• Paulie J. Causey-Ward, 43, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Robert L. Johnson, 72, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to stop.
• Shelly A. Keeling, 51, Oronogo, was fined $181 for failure to yield.
• Bryant E. Beehler, 50, Joplin, was fined $206 for following too closely.
• Renee M. Baez, 20, Joplin, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Johnathan M. Nelson, 40, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Levi B. Barnard, 19, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Anthony Townsend, 30, Grand Rapids, Mich., was fined $147 for speeding.
• David Sinks, 50, Joplin, was fined $381 for trespassing and resisting lawful detention.
• April C. Coleman, 47, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Kelly B. Scott, 56, Joplin, was fined $106 for failure to comply with nuisances notice.
• Elijah A. McPheeters, 18, Joplin, was fined $427 for speeding, failure to display license plates, failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jennifer Burns, 46, Webb City, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Catherine A. Cranor, 61, Joplin, was fined $206 for failure to yield.
• Sarah B. Ridenour, 21, Commerce, Okla., was fined $206 for following too closely.
• Nathan S. Caton, 24, Baxter Springs, Kan., was fined $506 for larceny and resisting an officer.
• April M. Bender, 33, Joplin, was fined $741 for larceny and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Damion A. Deisley, 25, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Elizabeth R. Hurn, 30, Neosho, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Roldo Reyes, 50, Joplin, was fined $466 for failure to provide financial responsibility and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Carrie D. Fillpot, 39, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny.
• Kenneth R. Dame II, 27, Joplin, was fined $731 for larceny, careless driving and disturbing the peace.
• Joshua A. McKinnis, 39, Sarcoxie, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Arleasha D. Kindred, 31, Joplin, was fined $829 for trespassing, larceny, failure to provide financial responsibility, failure to display license plates and driving without a license.
• Mikayla A. Farino, 17, Joplin, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Lacey N. Duggar, 37, Pineville, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Travis K. Brown, 48, Joplin, was fined $181 for larceny.
• Zahneque N. Adams, 23, Joplin, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• Michael R. Moycenko, 38, Joplin, was fined $131 for trespassing.
• Silar W. Reynolds, 18, city unavailable, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Bryan L. Crow, 43, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving with suspended or revoked license.
• Joseph A. Martin, 35, Joplin, was fined $281 for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jean A. Hart, 57, Miami, Okla., was fined $481 for leaving the scene of an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trusten R. Jennings, 22, Duenweg, was fined $506 for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Carla J. McCully, 43, Joplin, was fined $331 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to display license plates.
• Tyler A. Ward, 30, Noel, was fined $252 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Johnathan M. Nelson, 40, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Carlos A. Dealba, 19, Joplin, was fined $406 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rebecca G. Williams, 32, Neosho, was fined $350 for disturbing the peace.
• John M. Bidwell, 28, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Eli T. Oberg, 24, Joplin, was fined $335 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Jennifer D. Puente, 42, Carl Junction, was fined $275 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Ricki J. Winstead, 30, Sarcoxie, was fined $181 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cathy R. Copeland, 45, Duquesne, was fined $231 for failure to stop.
• Joshua M. Gautney Jr., 17, Joplin, was fined $367 for careless driving and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Trevor Jennings, 22, Neosho, was fined $206 for possession of marijuana.
• Muhammad S. Ali, 18, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.