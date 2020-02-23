Joplin Municipal Court

• James C. Carpenter, 19, Carthage, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.

• Gabrielle M. Hunt, 18, Springfield, was fined $476 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.

• Maddison L. Abshier-Perry, 18, Carthage, was fined $100 for speeding.

• Jerry L. Blake, 62, Joplin, was fined $444 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.

• Carl V. Guinn Jr., 45, Joplin, was fined $331 for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

• Christopher S. Smith, 27, Duenweg, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Sarah A. Faucett, 19, Joplin, was fined $306 for careless driving.

• Norman W. Medley, 78, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Eula M. Rindt, 72, Diamond, was fined $256 for failure to yield.

• Raegen M. Liberatore, 17, Webb City, was fined $256 for following too closely.

• Caeli E. Johnson, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding.

• Justin R. Danielson, 35, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Zakry A. Brewer, 21, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Sharon N. Lopez, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Benjamin L. Thomas, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Tracey L. Elsten, 54, city unavailable, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Adam M. Francis, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Maranda S. Spry, 32, Seneca, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Bailey N. Larson, 19, Carl Junction, was fined $256 for following too closely.

• Marianne D. Meier, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Margaret A. Hedman, 44, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Lance C. Sharrock, 48, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Johnny L. Poe Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• Bailea K. Murley, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.

• Christopher S. Smith, 27, Duenweg, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.

• James R. Wilson, 47, Dunnegan, was fined $231 for trespassing.

• Justin L. Martin, 25, Seneca, was fined $452 for driving without a license, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.

• Nathan I. Patrick, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Marcus W. Taylor, 22, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment, improper lighting equipment and driving without a license.

• Matthew J. Reed, 35, Joplin, was fined $356 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Whitney M. Howerton, 19, Joplin, was fined $692 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Shawnya M. Fisher, 45, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Anthony R. Gilmore, 54, Joplin, was fined $334 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• John M. Bidwell, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Brenna L. Young, 20, St. Louis, was fined $206 for immediate notice of accident.

• Vanessa M. Dean, 26, Purcell, was fined $381 for operation of dangerous vehicles and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Bobby R. Sonnier Jr., 39, Galena, Kan., was fined $106 for resisting an officer.

• Eric F. Russell, 43, Webb City, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Marcus L. Green, 39, Joplin, was fined $631 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, resisting lawful detention, and failure to yield.

• Josten J. Bundy, 25, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Levi G. Logsdon, 20, Joplin, was fined $417 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.

• Andria R. Cafferty, 27, Webb City, was fined $417 or failure to yield and driving without license plates.

• James R. Turnbull, 39, Joplin, was fined $427 for operation of dangerous vehicles, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.

• Morgan R. Linville, 27, Fayetteville, Ark., was fined $256 for failure to yield.

• Emily E. Ordonez Mejia, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.

• Brittney M. Parish, 31, Reeds, was fined $231 for larceny.

• Hannah N. Shaw, 24, Oronogo, was fined $225 for speeding.

• Damon C. Gettis, 22, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $137 for speeding.

• Alyssa R. Childers, 30, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to stop.

• Denise D. Brisco, 52, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.

• Jennifer Demmings, 50, Carthage, was fined $142 for improper lane usage.

• Tiffany M. Hunter, 24, Joplin, was fined $275 for speeding.

• Darrell L. Baumann, 67, Duquesne, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Timothy E. Timothy, 24, Joplin, was fined $452 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without license plates and driving without a license.

• Nicole L. Gindlesperger, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.

• Kenneth C. Snider Jr., 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Mishelle B. Schlenk, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.

• Sandra J. Hicks, 57, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• James Levingston, 56, Pierce City, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic control signals.

• David B. Lopez, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Margaret L. Chadd, 31, Sheldon, was fined $182 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Thane W. Wagoner, 19, Sarcoxie, was fined $279 for vandalism.

• Desiree Coates, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.

• Da'Quia L. Hill, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David KG Loftus, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.

• Jared T. Cofield, 32, Golden City, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• Harold L. Hendrix Jr., 59, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Suelynn C. Garrett, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.

• Cody L. Wilder, 20, Seneca, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Max L. Clevenger II, 39, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.

• James A. Covert, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Keisha S. George, 27, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.

• Michael A. Page, 34, Joplin, was fined $656 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.

• Taylor M. Bulger, 19, Joplin, was fined $275 for failure to provide identification.

• Kelven W. Fernside, 58, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to provide identification.

• Branton A. Baker, 37, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Jacob L. Jones, 19, Carthage, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shane W. Conlee, 27, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.

• Betty M. Desouza, 56, Galena, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.

• Ronal B. Smith, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.

• Alisha A. Jones, 45, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Hope M. Reavis, 40, Joplin, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Melissa L. Clark-Slimp, 35, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting an officer.

• Marleigh H. Wood, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Misty D. Trewin, 36, Neosho, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Gregory K. Lundien, 21, Webb City, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• David W. Durham, 63, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Kurt Zenbauer, 47, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Anastasia N. Beezley, 41, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Danielle R. Norman, 42, Neosho, was fined $252 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.

• Kathleen L. George, 63, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Karen J. Caylor, 65, Webb City, was fined $256 for failure to stop.

• Lora L. Drake, 72, Carterville, was fined $256 for failure to stop.

• William R. Teis, 37, Overland Park, Kan., was fined $331 for speeding.

• Joseph M. Connor, 49, Duenweg, was fined $142 for failure to stop.

• Michael D. Garner, 20, Joplin, was fined $312 for vandalism and assaults.

• Sarah A. Alyousif, 23, Webb City, was fined $256 for failure to stop.

• Jacob L. Jones, 19, Carthage, was fined $381 for larceny and trespassing.

• Malcolm E. Webb, 80, Joplin, was fined $306 for failure to stop.

• Ivy L. Prosser, 18, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.

• Dawson A. Howell, 21, Joplin, was fined $256 for disturbing the peace.

• Seth W. Vaile, 25, Carl Junction, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lamont B. Dillworth, 51, Joplin, was fined $2,062 for trespassing and vandalism.

• Joseph C. Braun, 33, Milo, was fined $1,031 for larceny.

• Joelle H. Stansberry, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.

• Mary A. Howe, 50, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• T'Lani D. Coulson, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Rodney L. Hoffman Jr., 42, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• Cynthia M. Dominguez, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

• William A. Sorrick, 63, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

