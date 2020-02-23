Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.