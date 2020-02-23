Joplin Municipal Court
• James C. Carpenter, 19, Carthage, was fined $142 for driving without license plates.
• Gabrielle M. Hunt, 18, Springfield, was fined $476 for failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without a license.
• Maddison L. Abshier-Perry, 18, Carthage, was fined $100 for speeding.
• Jerry L. Blake, 62, Joplin, was fined $444 for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Carl V. Guinn Jr., 45, Joplin, was fined $331 for possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
• Christopher S. Smith, 27, Duenweg, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Sarah A. Faucett, 19, Joplin, was fined $306 for careless driving.
• Norman W. Medley, 78, Joplin, was fined $256 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Eula M. Rindt, 72, Diamond, was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Raegen M. Liberatore, 17, Webb City, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Caeli E. Johnson, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for speeding.
• Justin R. Danielson, 35, Carthage, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Zakry A. Brewer, 21, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Sharon N. Lopez, 21, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Benjamin L. Thomas, 20, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Tracey L. Elsten, 54, city unavailable, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Adam M. Francis, 32, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Maranda S. Spry, 32, Seneca, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Bailey N. Larson, 19, Carl Junction, was fined $256 for following too closely.
• Marianne D. Meier, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Margaret A. Hedman, 44, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Lance C. Sharrock, 48, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Johnny L. Poe Jr., 33, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Bailea K. Murley, 21, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting an officer.
• Christopher S. Smith, 27, Duenweg, was fined $181 for resisting an officer.
• James R. Wilson, 47, Dunnegan, was fined $231 for trespassing.
• Justin L. Martin, 25, Seneca, was fined $452 for driving without a license, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
• Nathan I. Patrick, 39, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Marcus W. Taylor, 22, Joplin, was fined $531 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment, improper lighting equipment and driving without a license.
• Matthew J. Reed, 35, Joplin, was fined $356 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Whitney M. Howerton, 19, Joplin, was fined $692 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Shawnya M. Fisher, 45, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anthony R. Gilmore, 54, Joplin, was fined $334 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• John M. Bidwell, 27, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Brenna L. Young, 20, St. Louis, was fined $206 for immediate notice of accident.
• Vanessa M. Dean, 26, Purcell, was fined $381 for operation of dangerous vehicles and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Bobby R. Sonnier Jr., 39, Galena, Kan., was fined $106 for resisting an officer.
• Eric F. Russell, 43, Webb City, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Marcus L. Green, 39, Joplin, was fined $631 for driving with a suspended or revoked license, resisting lawful detention, and failure to yield.
• Josten J. Bundy, 25, Joplin, was fined $192 for failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Levi G. Logsdon, 20, Joplin, was fined $417 for failure to provide financial responsibility and following too closely.
• Andria R. Cafferty, 27, Webb City, was fined $417 or failure to yield and driving without license plates.
• James R. Turnbull, 39, Joplin, was fined $427 for operation of dangerous vehicles, failure to provide financial responsibility and driving without license plates.
• Morgan R. Linville, 27, Fayetteville, Ark., was fined $256 for failure to yield.
• Emily E. Ordonez Mejia, 19, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving without a license.
• Brittney M. Parish, 31, Reeds, was fined $231 for larceny.
• Hannah N. Shaw, 24, Oronogo, was fined $225 for speeding.
• Damon C. Gettis, 22, Pittsburg, Kan., was fined $137 for speeding.
• Alyssa R. Childers, 30, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Denise D. Brisco, 52, Joplin, was fined $137 for speeding.
• Jennifer Demmings, 50, Carthage, was fined $142 for improper lane usage.
• Tiffany M. Hunter, 24, Joplin, was fined $275 for speeding.
• Darrell L. Baumann, 67, Duquesne, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Timothy E. Timothy, 24, Joplin, was fined $452 for failure to provide financial responsibility, driving without license plates and driving without a license.
• Nicole L. Gindlesperger, 30, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to display license plates.
• Kenneth C. Snider Jr., 34, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Mishelle B. Schlenk, 37, Joplin, was fined $281 for larceny.
• Sandra J. Hicks, 57, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• James Levingston, 56, Pierce City, was fined $142 for failure to obey traffic control signals.
• David B. Lopez, 40, Joplin, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Margaret L. Chadd, 31, Sheldon, was fined $182 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Thane W. Wagoner, 19, Sarcoxie, was fined $279 for vandalism.
• Desiree Coates, 37, Joplin, was fined $231 for disturbing the peace.
• Da'Quia L. Hill, 25, Joplin, was fined $331 for larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David KG Loftus, 26, Joplin, was fined $231 for resisting lawful detention.
• Jared T. Cofield, 32, Golden City, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• Harold L. Hendrix Jr., 59, Joplin, was fined $231 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Suelynn C. Garrett, 24, Joplin, was fined $181 for disturbing the peace.
• Cody L. Wilder, 20, Seneca, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Max L. Clevenger II, 39, Joplin, was fined $331 for failure to provide identification.
• James A. Covert, 58, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Keisha S. George, 27, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Michael A. Page, 34, Joplin, was fined $656 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment and failure to provide identification.
• Taylor M. Bulger, 19, Joplin, was fined $275 for failure to provide identification.
• Kelven W. Fernside, 58, Joplin, was fined $256 for failure to provide identification.
• Branton A. Baker, 37, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Jacob L. Jones, 19, Carthage, was fined $231 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shane W. Conlee, 27, Joplin, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification.
• Betty M. Desouza, 56, Galena, Kan., was fined $281 for larceny.
• Ronal B. Smith, 35, Joplin, was fined $181 for trespassing.
• Alisha A. Jones, 45, Joplin, was fined $581 for disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hope M. Reavis, 40, Joplin, was fined $356 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Melissa L. Clark-Slimp, 35, Joplin, was fined $331 for resisting an officer.
• Marleigh H. Wood, 20, Joplin, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Misty D. Trewin, 36, Neosho, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Gregory K. Lundien, 21, Webb City, was fined $181 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• David W. Durham, 63, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Kurt Zenbauer, 47, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Anastasia N. Beezley, 41, Joplin, was fined $131 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Danielle R. Norman, 42, Neosho, was fined $252 for driving without license plates and failure to provide financial responsibility.
• Kathleen L. George, 63, Carl Junction, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Karen J. Caylor, 65, Webb City, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Lora L. Drake, 72, Carterville, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• William R. Teis, 37, Overland Park, Kan., was fined $331 for speeding.
• Joseph M. Connor, 49, Duenweg, was fined $142 for failure to stop.
• Michael D. Garner, 20, Joplin, was fined $312 for vandalism and assaults.
• Sarah A. Alyousif, 23, Webb City, was fined $256 for failure to stop.
• Jacob L. Jones, 19, Carthage, was fined $381 for larceny and trespassing.
• Malcolm E. Webb, 80, Joplin, was fined $306 for failure to stop.
• Ivy L. Prosser, 18, Joplin, was fined $147 for speeding.
• Dawson A. Howell, 21, Joplin, was fined $256 for disturbing the peace.
• Seth W. Vaile, 25, Carl Junction, was fined $381 for failure to provide identification and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lamont B. Dillworth, 51, Joplin, was fined $2,062 for trespassing and vandalism.
• Joseph C. Braun, 33, Milo, was fined $1,031 for larceny.
• Joelle H. Stansberry, 29, Joplin, was fined $142 for failure to yield.
• Mary A. Howe, 50, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• T'Lani D. Coulson, 22, Joplin, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Rodney L. Hoffman Jr., 42, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• Cynthia M. Dominguez, 36, Carl Junction, was fined $206 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
• William A. Sorrick, 63, Webb City, was fined $225 for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.
