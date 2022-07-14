The Joplin Fire Department said Thursday that it had responded to 34 incidents Wednesday, including three structure fires.
Firefighters were called at 11:20 a.m. to 2115 Bird Ave. Arriving units found a small fire on the back deck of the house that was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said in a statement. There were no injuries, and damage was contained to the back porch.
At 1:46 p.m., the department was called to a fire in the industrial complex of Owens Corning, 1983 State Line Road.
Arriving units found fire had burned through the roof of the central building in the complex and was actively burning between the roof covering and the interior ceiling covering. Crews were able to place the fire under control within an hour of arrival, but extensive overhaul operations continued for another two hours.
Assistance was provided by the Galena, Kansas, Fire Department and the Quapaw, Oklahoma, Tribe Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental in nature. There were no injuries. Due to extreme heat, METS and Cherokee County ambulances assisted firefighters.
While units were still working on the Owens Corning fire, Joplin 911 received a report of a fire in a detached garage at 210 N. Tyler Ave. Arriving units found a garage and carport in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries. Investigation into the cause of the fire found that it started from an unattended burn pile near the structure. There were no injuries.
The Duenweg Fire Department assisted with Joplin calls while the Joplin firefighters were on others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.