The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed a felony child abuse charge on a 40-year-old Joplin man in connection with a disturbance Friday at a residence on the south side of the city.

Police were called at 11 a.m. to 3120 Adele Court regarding a disturbance in which a woman had left the address with her children out of concern over their father's behavior.

Police Capt. William Davis said Brandon J. Spear was taken into custody on suspicion of a domestic assault on his 14-year-old son. Spear purportedly pushed and choked the boy until the boy's mother intervened and they managed to leave the house.

No injuries requiring medical attention were reported, according to Davis.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.