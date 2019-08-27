A judge has sentenced a 26-year-old Joplin father to 120 days of shock time in prison on a conviction for domestic assault in the abuse of his 6-week-old son.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed David W. Gordon seven years on a conviction for second-degree domestic assault at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge ordered that the term be served under the state's shock incarceration program with the court to review the case in 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.
Gordon broke the leg of his infant son on Oct. 5, 2017, but the boy was not brought to Mercy Hospital Joplin until the the following night. Hospital staff notified police that the baby's injuries, including a "pressure break" of his lower left leg, were consistent with child abuse and an investigation led to the arrest of his father.
The baby was transferred to Children's Mercy Hospital for further treatment before eventually being released and placed in temporary foster care two years ago.
Gordon, who was originally facing a Class B felony count of child abuse, pleaded guilty July 8 to the amended Class C felony count of domestic assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
