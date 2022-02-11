A 36-year-old Joplin father took a plea deal this week in a felony child endangerment case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
Dewey J. Coster pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of misdemeanor child endangerment in a plea agreement. He had been facing a felony count of the offense.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Coster six months in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for one year.
Coster and his wife were charged with endangerment of their 7-year-old daughter when officers called to their apartment on South Byers Avenue regarding a reported disturbance observed a number of unsanitary conditions in the home.
There was a putrid odor in the apartment, which was littered with animal feces, dead rodents, trash and dirty clothes, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The floors and ceilings were caving in and the home had no air conditioning.
Officers noted both dead and live mice in a microwave and in a dog food bin, and there was dog feces on the floor and in the toybox of the child's bedroom, according to the affidavit.
Katie Coster, 31, pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and was granted a suspended jail sentence and probation.
