A 20-year-old Joplin father pleaded guilty this week to a reduced count of felony child abuse stemming from physical injuries inflicted on his baby daughter in February.
Jacob A. Collins pleaded guilty to a Class D felony count of child abuse at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set his sentencing hearing Nov. 30.
The conviction could carry up to seven years in prison. Collins had been facing a Class B felony count of child abuse that carries a penalty range of five to 15 years up. His plea deal also dismissed a second felony count of child enangerment.
Collins' baby girl was admitted to a Joplin hospital in February with a fractured skull and brain bleed, a broken right arm and extensive bruising on her arms. He told a Joplin police detective that he could not get his daughter to stop crying while tending to the baby while her mother was at work. He told the detective that he became frustrated and began bouncing her off his arms in a forceful manner without supporting her head, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
He claimed that it was normal for he and her mother to pick the baby up by her arms without supporting her head. He also acknowledged having grabbed her quickly by her arm as she was about to fall out of a swing on Feb. 17 and suggested that might have been how she sustained the injury to her broken arm, according to the affidavit.
An investigation of the family's home found animal feces, soiled diapers and broken glass on the floor in some of the rooms and bags of garbage ripped open and spilling out in the utility room, according to the affidavit.
