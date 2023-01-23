A Joplin father changed his plea to guilty Monday to a felony count of child abuse for slamming his 12-year-old son's head down on a countertop and throwing him to the floor.
Aaron R. Gilmore, 41, pleaded guilty to the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement calling for a two-year sentence. He had been facing up to seven years as charged.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed Gilmore two years with credit for having already served 660 days in jail.
Gilmore's adopted son showed up at North Middle School in March 2021 with a bump and bruise on his head. Police were called when he told a school counselor that his father had slammed his head down on a countertop and thrown him to the floor.
A detective working the case spotted a video camera in the kitchen of the family's home and found video of the incident showing the defendant slamming the boy's head on the counter about four times, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.