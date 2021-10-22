A Joplin father waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony child endangerment count pertaining to unsanitary conditions found in the home where he, his wife and their child were living.
Dewey J. Coster, 36, waived the hearing and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Nov. 8.
Police responded July 10 to a report of a domestic disturbance inside an apartment on South Byers Avenue in Joplin and found that the disturbance amounted to nothing more than the 7-year-old daughter of Dewey and Katie Coster getting upset with her parents.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, while speaking with the parents, officers noticed cobwebs, animal feces, large cockroaches and both dead and alive mice around the home as well as a putrid smell about the place. The affidavit further states that there was no air conditioning and the home seemed 10-15 degrees hotter than it was outdoors, and the both the floor and ceiling were rotting to the point of caving in.
Due to the extent of unsanitary conditions found in the kitchen, bedrooms and other areas of the home, the Missouri Department of Social Services was contacted and the Costers' daughter was removed from the home and placed in the care of another family member, according to the affidavit.
Katie Coster, who also faces a felony count of child endangerment in the case, has not yet had a preliminary hearing.
