NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor’s office Monday dismissed felony child abuse and domestic assault charges that a Joplin father was facing when the child and her mother did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Daniel D. Thornburg, 43, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on charges pertaining to a domestic disturbance April 7 at the family’s residence on South Connecticut Avenue in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that the couple had separated and that Thornburg was no longer living with his wife and child when he went to their home, kicked the door in, and pushed, punched and kicked his wife.
Their daughter witnessed the attack and started screaming, whereupon her father shoved her onto a couch, causing “serious emotional injury,” the affidavit stated.
