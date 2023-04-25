The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed felony drug and gun charges on a Joplin man when he agreed to plead guilty to a related misdemeanor count of child endangerment.
David E. Bratt, 43, took a plea offer April 17 in Jasper County Circuit Court that dismissed felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon and called for a suspended imposition of sentence on the count of child endangerment.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and placed Bratt on unsupervised probation for one year.
The charges stemmed from a domestic disturbance Feb. 3, 2022, at the defendant's home on West 17th Street.
Officers conducting a follow-up visit the next day purportedly discovered 187 grams of marijuana in a kitchen cabinet and a digital scale in a nearby drawer. A search warrant was obtained, and another 104 grams of marijuana and a handgun were seized.
Since the time of the arrest, Missouri voters approved a measure legalizing possession and sale of marijuana for recreational use, and the weapon charge that Bratt was facing concerned possession of a firearm while in illegal possession of a controlled substance.
