Three house fires were extinguished by the Joplin Fire Department this week, the fire chief reported Wednesday.
Five fire units responded to a blaze reported at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday at a house on the 700 block of South Indiana Avenue. Smoke was coming from the back of the house. A small kitchen fire was doused. The resident, Janett Ostic, was not injured.
Early on Tuesday, at 6:58 a.m., seven fire units responded to a vacant house on the 800 block of South Chestnut Avenue. Fire and smoke were showing from all sides of both floors of the house. It took about 2 1/2 hours to gain control of the blaze. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the department's fire marshal and Joplin police.
The fire department was dispatched at 9:55 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of West "B" Street, where fire and smoke were showing from the second floor of a house when five units arrived. Firefighters confined the fire to one room and brought it under control in 20 minutes. The occupant was Shay Reyes, who was not injured. That fire also is under investigation by the fire marshal and police.
