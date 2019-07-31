The cause of a house fire early Wednesday morning on Jackson Avenue in Joplin remained undetermined later in the day.
Firefighters were called at 2:37 a.m. to the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue, where a fire had started inside a single-story residence. A crew entered the residence through the front door and put out the fire, according to Keith Stammer, public information officer for the Joplin Fire Department.
Stammer said no injuries were reported in the fire. Firefighters were on the scene until 4:55 a.m.
