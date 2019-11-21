No injuries were reported in two house fires the Joplin Fire Department put out Wednesday.

Firefighters were called at 2:02 p.m. to 211 S. Galena Ave., where they found smoke and flames emanating from a single-story residence. The department said in a news release that no one was home at the time of the fire. A pet dog located on the floor of the kitchen was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.

Flames were showing at the front door and window of a single-story house when firefighters responded to a 10:03 p.m. call reporting a fire at 1820 S. Virginia Ave. Firefighters entered the house and put out the fire, the cause of which also remained under investigation Thursday.

