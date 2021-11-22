NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man accused of sexually abusing a boy he coached in gymnastics waived a preliminary hearing Monday on the charges he is facing in Newton County.
Kip A. Johnson, 46, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and was ordered to stand trial with an initial appearance set in a trial division for Dec. 21.
Johnson waived a preliminary hearing Aug. 19 in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy as well as a misdemeanor count of furnishing pornographic materials to a minor that he is charged with there in his alleged abuse of the teen.
The charges in Jasper County pertain to alleged acts committed in 2018 and 2019 when the boy was between the ages of 14 and 16.
Johnson purportedly had begun communicating with the boy through social media and text messages.
