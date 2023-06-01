The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed charges against a Lamar man accused of unlawfully entering a Joplin residence two months ago and attempting to rob a teen at gunpoint.
Phillip L. Boyd, 21, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Instead, the charges were dismissed when three teenagers did not show up to testify against Boyd.
The charges pertain to a purported home-invasion robbery attempt with a shot fired April 3 at a residence in the 1500 block of West 20th Street. Two teens contacted at the scene told a police officer that the defendant entered the residence without permission and displaying a firearm and that he tried to rob a third teen.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Boyd pointed the weapon in the direction of all three teenagers and demanded money from one of them, firing a round into the floor of the residence before fleeing the address. The document does not indicate that anything was actually taken from the victims.
Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas asked Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to give the state more time to try to arrange for the teens' testimony. But the judge, who had designated Thursday as a "do-or-die" date for a hearing on the charges due to the state's witnesses having failed to show up at a prior hearing date, told Haas the charges needed to be dismissed at this time with the possibility of being refiled later if the teens should decide to testify.
