A judge decided Thursday there was probable cause for a homeless man — with multiple arrests on assault and weapon charges in recent years — to be tried on the most recent felony counts filed on him in connection with an incident in August outside a Joplin liquor store.
Judge Joe Hensley ordered Richard A. Turpin, 32, to stand trial on counts of third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and set Feb. 17 for Turpin's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
A manager of the Discount Smokes & Liquor store at 1804 E. Seventh St. testified at the hearing that he ordered Turpin off the store's property on Aug. 8 after receiving complaints from customers about the defendant waving "what looked like a bread knife" about in the parking lot. He said he believed Turpin had been consuming alcohol along the side of the store building as well and that he wanted him off the property.
Turpin got mad when he stepped outside and asked him to leave, the manager told the court. The defendant threw a can of beer at him, hitting him in the head, and then took a wild swing at him, he said. Due to Turpin's level of intoxication, the manager was able to duck the punch and take him to the ground in a chokehold before an off-duty police officer came to his aid in subduing Turpin.
"But just before I let go of him, he bit me on the hand," the manager testified.
He said he ended up having to go to a doctor about the hand, which suffered an injury that he thought might have been caused as much by their scuffle on the ground as the bite. He said Turpin had been a problem for the business in the past as well, having had to be asked to leave "more than a dozen" times previously.
Court records show prior arrests of Turpin on assault and weapon charges in January, April and August 2018 and in July 2019 at various locations in Joplin in addition to the arrest in August of last year.
