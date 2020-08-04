A hotel guest reported being mugged by a man with a gun early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn at 3301 S. Range Line Road in Joplin.
Ashley Tolle, 35, of Manhattan, Kansas, told police that she was sitting in her pickup truck in the parking lot of the hotel when a man in a white tank top and blue jeans walked up and started fiddling with her vehicle's tailgate, according to police Capt. Will Davis. When she confronted him about what he was doing, he pulled out a handgun and demanded her keys, phone and wallet, Davis said.
The man — described as having short hair and tattoos on his arms and chest — purportedly fled with the items into some woods to the east and fired a shot with the gun when he reached the tree line. Davis said the reported robbery remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrest having been made.
